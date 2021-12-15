CrimeLocalSociety

Man Shot Dead In Pompano Beach; Homicide Detectives Investigating

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Broward Sheriff's crime scene and homicide detectives responded to investigate. A representative with the Broward County Medical Examiner's Office also responded, and the victim was transported to the M.E.'s office for post-mortem examination. The investigation continues. 
POMPANO BEACH, FL – A man was shot to death in Pompano Beach, and Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. According to authorities, at around 7 a.m. Monday, December 13, Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to a shooting call near the 900 block of Northwest Fifth Avenue in Pompano Beach. On arrival, emergency crews located a bleeding adult male, later identified as 27-year-old Calvin Brown. Brown, who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his body, was pronounced deceased on scene at 7:08 a.m. 

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact Broward Sheriff’s Homicide Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

