Punta Gorda Father, Son, And Girlfriend Arrested For Drugs and Illegal Weapons Possession After Catalytic Converter Investigation

Jason R. Fisher, 46, was charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm by convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia. Jason’s 21 year old son, Caleb was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and Caleb’s girlfriend Haley Martin was charged with tampering with physical evidence, possession of 54 grams of THC wax and child neglect without bodily harm.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – A father, his son, and his son’s girlfriend were arrested Tuesday, December 14 on charges of possession of firearms by convicted felons, possession of a trafficking approximately 100 grams of methamphetamine, child neglect, and possession of contraband.

According to authorities, on Tuesday, December 14, deputies responded to a recreational vehicle storage lot in Punta Gorda after receiving a call from an individual reporting his two catalytic converters being illegally removed from his vehicle. The man started his RV and noticed it was considerably louder than usual. He then proceeded to look under the vehicle and discovered the catalytic converters had been cut off.

While on scene, deputies discovered a second vehicle from which the converters had also been removed. They contacted the second victim and confirmed this. During their investigation, they observed a hole had been cut in the chain-link fence around the property, which the owner stated was not there previously.

Meanwhile, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by a female named Haley Martin, 19. The front seat passenger, Jason Fisher, 46, had a warrant for grand theft charges related to a catalytic converter case dating back to August 2021. He was taken into custody for his warrant.



Subsequent to arrest, Jason and a backpack he was carrying were searched and revealed a cordless Sawzall, several Sawzall blades, and a large pair of cutters. These items match the suspected items involved in the catalytic converter thefts investigated that morning.

Deputies then went to Jason’s Safford Street home to attempt to speak with other residents about his possible involvement in the thefts. While waiting for a response to their knocks at the door, deputies observed an open panel with what appeared to be a catalytic converter in plain view. This, combined with the items found in Jason’s backpack, led to a lawful search warrant being approved and served at the home.

While deputies were preparing the search warrant, Jason’s 21 year old son, Caleb Fisher, arrived after he had been alerted of Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office’s presence. Deputies requested Caleb to ask anyone in the residence to exit so the warrant could be executed. Caleb made a call, and Haley Martin exited the home carrying an infant.

The search of the home revealed multiple firearms, including one confirmed to be stolen out of Hillsborough County, and several boxes of ammunition. Two handguns had been concealed in the washing machine of the home and a rifle had been covered with a blanket in the room belonging to Caleb and Haley.

The room belonging to Jason was also searched, where a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine was discovered, along with two additional handguns and various ammunition. Both Jason and Caleb are convicted felons and cannot legally possess firearms.

“I’m glad that these individuals are now going to be facing the consequences of their actions. They made a choice to be involved in this life, and now it has caught up to them. In Charlotte County, it always will. We’ll see to that.” – SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

All three are being held at the Charlotte County Jail with no bond at this time.