Arizona Senator: “I Want To See Indictments” After GOP, Auditors Hold “Election Integrity” Hearing in Pima County Following Maricopa Recount

After GOP, auditors held an Election Integrity hearing Monday, State Senator Kelly Townsend (R), said that if any election workers or officials are indeed found to have tampered with votes in Pima County, they should face prison time. The event, which took place over the course of an entire day, was held at a resort in Oro Valley and was hosted by state Rep. Mark Finchem (R).

PIMA COUNTY, AZ – Arizona lawmakers and the head of their election auditing team – Florida-based Cyber Ninjas – held an “election integrity” hearing in Pima County after the conclusion of a previous audit of the 2020 presidential election in Maricopa County.

Following the Republican-led audit of the 2020 election in Maricopa County earlier this year following former President Donald Trump’s currently unproven claims of widespread voter fraud costing him his reelection bid, the Cyber Ninjas-led recount confirmed the victory of Joe Biden in the county. However, Cyber Ninjas’ audit report also alleged that it had uncovered instances of numerous voting irregularities in the process.

Finchem, who is currently running for Arizona Secretary of State – the position that oversees elections in the state – has been a staunch opponent of mail-in voting, which saw a surge of popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic; currently, 80 percent of registered voters in Pima County use it.

Currently, Finchem is accusing Pima County of voter fraud after he said the U.S Department of Justice had received an email tip on November 10, 2020 from an anonymous whistleblower who claimed – without providing proof – that a Democrat plot to illegally add approximately 35,000 votes to each Democratic candidate’s vote total on the county, state, and federal levels by means of tampering with automated ballot counting machines.

Cyber Ninjas owner Doug Logan said that auditing the 2020 election was important in order to restore the public’s trust in the process.

“We can’t have every single election where someone’s going to challenge it and throw everything out and draw it out forever,” he said.

However, the head of the Election Integrity Commission in Pima County, Brian Bickel, called the accusation of Finchem’s whistleblower “false,” and the Pima County Recorder – which handles document recording and voter registration – issued a statement:

The Pima County Canvass reflected an accurate report of the 2020 Elections results and was duly certified by the Board of Supervisors in November 2020. We found no instances of deviations of elections protocols and no concerns of fraud have been brought to our attention. In addition, Pima County has an Independent Elections Integrity Commission, comprised of Democratic, Republican, Libertarian and Green party members and as a whole found no reason to question the results of the 2020 Pima County Election. We encourage anyone who has credible evidence of wrongdoing to submit it to the Attorney General’s Office for further review.

State Senator Kelly Townsend (R), said that if any election workers or officials are indeed found to have tampered with votes in Pima County, they should face prison time.

“Are we going to hold these elections officials accountable or are we going to look for people who just cast too many ballots,” she said. “I want to see indictments.”