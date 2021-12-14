CrimeLocalSociety

Suspect Arrested For Attempted First Degree Murder In Jupiter

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Clayton Craig
Clayton Craig, 32, of Jupiter, was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on the charge of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.      

Shortly before 2:00 am, this morning, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 11900 block of 161st Street North, unincorporated Jupiter. Upon arrival deputies located a male suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Through the course of the investigation the suspect, Clayton Craig, 32, of Jupiter, was developed. According to detectives, physical evidence and witness statements confirmed that Craig was in-fact the shooter. Craig was arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail and booked on the charge of attempted first degree murder with a firearm.      

