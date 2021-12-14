Records Suggest Racial Motive In Palm Beach Teen’s Murder; Suspect Told Deputies Killing Was Justified By “What They Did To Black People”

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Accused killer Semmie Williams, Jr. may have been motivated by anti-white sentiments when he brutally stabbed and killed 14-year-old Ryan Rogers on an overpass in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida last month in November. The link between Williams’ use of racist language and the killing was reported by Fox News just last week.

According to the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department, the agency began searching for Rogers, 14 on November 15 after he was reported missing by his parents. During a subsequent search the boy’s body and his bicycle were found on a sidewalk at the Interstate 95 overpass the following day. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The death was later ruled a homicide.

Semmie Williams, Jr., 39 also a reportedly homeless man from Miami was later arrested and charged with first degree murder in connection with the killing. Initially, he denied any connection with the incident, but later confessed to the murder.

According to Fox News, Williams’ demonstrated anti-white sentiments when he used racially charged language including calling one officer a “White devil” during his intake processing at the Palm Beach County Jail. During the booking process Williams also allegedly said that the apparently random killing was justified by “what they [white people] did to Black people about giving them syphilis.”



In addition to his allegedly racially motivated remarks, a YouTube channel attributed to Williams contained many short cellphones in which he complained about being “stalked, abused and harassed by members of the public and the police,” Fox News said.

Semmie Lee Williams, Jr. is being held at the Palm Beach County Main Detention Center without bail.

The case remains pending.