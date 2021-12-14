Operation Naughty List: Six Arrested for Exposure of Sexual Organs at Scott Springs Park in Ocala; Incidents Captured ‘Live Feed’ Hidden Cameras

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MARION COUNTY, FL – Ocala Police Intelligence Unit, with the help of the Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney’s Office and Ocala Recreation and Parks, arrested six men who authorities say were caught performing lewd sexual acts in public at Scott Springs Park in Ocala, Florida. According to authorities, Lester Simeon, 40, Garrick Ortman, 36, William Moses, 50, Bruce Adams, 64, Alexander Clary, 63, Carey Croy, 55, were all arrested for exposure of sexual organs. Both Croy and Simeon had two counts of the same charge.



Recently, the Ocala Police Department began investigating complaints of lewd activities occurring within the public park. Multiple citizens complained that lewd sexual acts were happening within vehicles, bathrooms, and the wooded walking trails. Detectives surveilled the park and observed the lewd acts take place over a period of time. The individuals would arrive at the park alone and enter the wooded walking trails looking to engage in sexual activity with someone.

These men, along with other unidentified suspicious persons, frequently visited the park on numerous occasions, exhibiting lewd behavior. These incidents were documented by detectives and presented to the State Attorney’s Office for arrest warrants. Several other people were given trespass citations for similar lewd behavior. Ocala Police have zero-tolerance for this kind of behavior and will continue to monitor the park.