Op-Ed: ESG – What is it and What is it Expected to Do?

The environment standard is based on “going green”. This means any company that follows strict climate policies for a clean earth and renewable energies, will receive a higher rating than those who do not. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

SPRING HILL, FL – The Environmental Social Governance (ESG) system was devised even before Obama’s presidency although his administration adopted it for the economy. ESG replaced the SRT: Socially Responsible Investment program. Today all companies are participating in the ESG rating system which is based on how well the company implements ESG standards. Those companies that have a high ESG score are rewarded with new business while those with low ESG scores are supposed to lose investment opportunities.

The ESG is a matrix that must be considered “woke” in today’s political world. The environment standards are based on “going green” by 2050 according to Larry Fink, the CEO of the largest financial company, Black Rock. This means any company that follows strict climate policies for a clean earth and renewable energies, will receive a higher rating than those who do not.

The social element of an ESG score rates companies that invest in other companies which advocate for “social responsibility in the world” obtains higher ESG ratings. Companies with affirmative action, gender rights, racial justice and equity programs are in line with ESG standards. Their scores will be elevated for being woke in these socially responsible areas.

The G in the ratings symbolizes Governance. This is the key to this backdoor method to rule the world by corporations instead of by national governments. A multibillion-dollar oligarchy will be able to reward companies with expanded financing and punish companies by losing business for ignoring the ESG mandates. Facebook’s ESG rating was lowered because Facebook did not significantly censor the wrong opinions of a company. Only after increasing punishing consequences of their statements was a higher ESG restored. Conforming to ESG demands is the aim to change the world order.



The ESG bypasses the national government’s democratic decision-making process to redistribute resources and wealth to achieve a supposedly utopian world. This Global Reset is a plan to enforce socialism-communism in the world through private companies rather than each national government agreeing to relinquish its autonomy. This scheme is a sophisticated one planned by some of the wealthiest and most powerful elites worldwide. The elimination of competing nations allows these self-appointed leaders of a globalist government to establish better manipulation and more uniform control of the citizens. Their long-range plan hinges on the gimmick of an ESG score.

The ESG score in essence is the end of shareholders’ capitalism and the beginning of corporate stakeholders’ tyranny. If it succeeds, capitalism will cease to be. However, the ESG movement will lose shareholders’ significant profits, but by climate activists weaponizing finances they will “save the planet ” through more effective climate regulations. The winner will be the globalist’s power while disregarding the most legitimate element of capitalism, the investor’s profit.

This profit motive in the ESG scheme has been erased in the equation without the knowledge of the 401K investor. Many of these investors are average to lower income individuals scraping by to make ends meet and depend on their 401k funds. The money they receive from these funds would be miniscule to many investors but makes a big difference to elderly small investors to meet daily expenses. The utmost fiduciary responsibility of an investment firm is required by law to make a profit for the investor. The ESG ignores the right of the shareholder to earn the largest profit they can. ESG replaces profit with an illegal tactic based on a nebulous stakeholder’s interest.

Profit for the “customer investor” according to the oligarchy should not be included in the ESG formula. The environmental and social impact it has on all the people, stakeholders, should govern the monetary decisions not capitalistic profit. However, it is their primary financial investment, paying for these changes. This is illegal redistribution of the money without the individual’s approval to change the contract they signed.

Environmental Social Governance is an intentional, camouflaged and convoluted scheme to end capitalism while using corporate funding power to establish a new world order. A multibillion-dollar oligarchy will make the decisions to transform the world into a “communist one,” without competing nations.

It will not be a utopian one-world-government; it will be a dictatorship of woke authoritarianism.