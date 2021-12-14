CrimeLocalSociety

Loxahatchee Man Charged with DUI After Hitting Bicyclist Near Wellington Green Mall in Wellington

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Carlo Vellone
According to authorities, Carlo Vellone, 72, of Loxahatchee was charged with DUI with property damage or non-serious personal injury, a first degree misdemeanor.

WELLINGTON, FL – A Loxahatchee man has been arrested for driving under the influence after hitting a bicyclist near Wellington Green Mall in Wellington Village on Monday, December 13, 2021. According to authorities, at approximately 8:15 in the evening, a bicyclist was riding a TREK bicycle north bound on Ring Road in the right lane near the Food Court entrance, when a 2006 Toyota Tundra driven by Carlo Vellone, 72, of Loxahatchee was north bound behind the bicycle.

An investigation determined that Vellone failed to give appropriate space or to avoid the bicycle as required and his front bumper hit the cyclists rear tire. The cyclist, later identified as DS Palacio, sustained multiple injuries and was transported to Delray Medical Center.

The investigation also revealed that the cyclist was riding as far to the right side of the road as possible and had both front and rear lights activated as required by Florida Highway Safety for a bicycle. Vellone was suspected of DUI, and after a DUI investigation was conducted he was arrested without incident. Vellone was charged with DUI with property damage or non-serious personal injury, a first degree misdemeanor.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

