Governor DeSantis Says Biden Admin Flying Planeloads of Illegals into Florida Is “Effectively a Mass Human Smuggling Operation”

DeSantis was a guest on “The Ingraham Angle” on Monday, where he noted that the Biden Admin has sent over 70 flights of migrants arrested at the U.S. southern border to Jacksonville, Florida since the summer. Photo credit: Fox News / YouTube

TALLAHASSEE, FL – – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, during an interview on Fox News recently, claimed that the numerous evening flights of illegal immigrants that the administration of President Joe Biden has been flying into his state is “effectively a mass human smuggling operation,” and that at least one of the migrants in question has since been accused of murder.

“So, the border is obviously a disaster and some people say, ‘Well, that’s a problem for Texas or Arizona.’ Well, actually, the Biden administration puts people on planes and flies them into Florida in the wee hours of the morning,” he said. “They’ve done over 70 flights in the last six months, dump people here. And we had—a few weeks ago—one of those people that Biden dumped, ended up committing a murder in northeast Florida. So, these are crimes that would not have happened but for Biden’s recklessness.”



Although DeSantis did not specify the details of the murder mentioned, it is possible he was referring to Yery Noel Medina Ulloa, 24, an illegal Honduran immigrant – posing as an unaccompanied minor – who was arrested in October for first-degree murder in the slaying of a Jacksonville father of four who took him in.

DeSantis said his state has earmarked funds in the budget that would go towards transferring the migrants in Florida to other states.

“So, our view is, if they’re going to be dumping, we want to be able to facilitate transfer to places like Delaware, and, so, we have $8 million in my new budget to be able to do that,” he said.

The Governor also noted that he is pushing Florida lawmakers to enact legislation that would penalize the airlines that are transporting the illegal aliens into the state.