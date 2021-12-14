Detectives: Truck Wanted In Connection With West Palm Beach Homicide

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to detectives, the vehicle has unique identifiers to include a black license plate frame, temporary license plate, after market rims, faded hood, diamond plate tool box, chrome gas cap cover, and a black hitch. The license plate may or may not have been changed.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is looking to locate the vehicle caught in surveillance footage in relation to a homicide that occurred on the morning of September 20, 2021 near the 20000 block of State Road 80 (Southern Boulevard) in unincorporated West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the See Something feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.