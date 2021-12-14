Captains For Clean Water Partners With Pink Shell Resort To Protect Florida’s Waters

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

FORT MYERS, FL – Fort Myers Beach has much to offer guests including pristine beaches and cerulean waves. From its location on Estero Island, both the Gulf of Mexico and Mantanzas Pass kiss its shores. The natural beauty attracts visitors, and it’s these beaches and waters that need to be protected. In 2021, the grassroots nonprofit Captains For Clean Water (CFCW) partnered with Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina, a full-service resort in Fort Myers. To raise awareness and protect these valuable natural resources, Pink Shell Beach Resort donated $10,000 to the organization.

“Florida’s economy runs on water. A restored Everglades directly supports our $85.9 billion tourism industry, including a $34.3 billion fishing and boating industry. So, the voice of the business community carries weight with our policymakers and helps drive the political will needed to advance solutions,” explained Capt. Daniel Andrews, co-founder and executive director of CFCW. “The Pink Shell Beach Resort has long been at the frontlines with us, raising awareness and getting more people involved in protecting the water and beaches that keep their guests coming back to visit.”

In 2016, a devastating water crisis led a few local fishing guides to fund the grassroots nonprofit, Captains For Clean Water (CFCW), to advocate for solutions to these water issues. CFCW united those whose livelihoods rely on clean water and healthy beaches, including those in the tourism and outdoor industries, to speak up, get involved and advocate for solutions to these water issues.

This partnership between CFCW and Pink Shell Beach Resort directly supports CFCW’s mission to restore and protect Florida’s waters by funding education, awareness, and outreach initiatives allowing the group to reach more people, give actionable ways to get involved, and use their voices to make a difference.



Pink Shell Beach Resort has a strong history of community support and environmental stewardship. Pink Shell beach Resort has evolved from a single cottage built in 1950 to an expansive 12-acre beach resort and marina. Though the property has grown, the values remain the same—to provide an unparalleled oceanfront escape for families and friends to make memories that last a lifetime. Pink Shell Beach Resort was the first Fort Myers Beach hotel in the Florida Green Lodging Program and has ongoing sustainability goals such as becoming a paperless hotel and reducing plastic waste with refillable water stations.

“Pink Shell Beach Resort is committed to preserving the natural beauty that surrounds us,” said Bill Waichulis, Pink Shell General Manager. “Our partnership with Captains for Clean Water is just one more way that we can educate our guests and give back to the community.”

In addition to CFCW, Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina also works with and supports local organizations with a focus on clean water initiatives, the military, and hospitality education in Fort Myers Beach and the surrounding area.

Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina has continuously been recognized for its excellence in hospitality and guest experience by Condé Nast Traveler, TripAdvisor, and additional prestigious travel award programs. Situated along a quarter-mile of immaculate private coastline overlooking the Gulf of Mexico and the barrier islands of Southwest Florida, Sanibel, and Captiva, the resort features 204 condo-style Villas, all with beachfront views. Amenities include the resort’s full-service marina, kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding, Chickee Hut beach rentals, an adults-only pool, the famous family-friendly Octo-pool, fishing excursions, jet ski rentals, the full-service Aquagene Spa, three restaurants, and more. In addition, activities specifically designed to speak to the resort’s younger guests are also available. For more information, please visit www.pinkshell.com or call 1.888.222.7465.

About Pink Shell Beach Resort & Marina

