Bicyclist Dies In Pompano Beach After Hit Twice by Two Separate Vehicles, Both Honda Civic Drivers Remained On Scene And Cooperated

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Pompano Beach on December 9. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, shortly before 6:10 p.m. that Thursday, Roosendee Desronvil, 24, of Pompano was driving a 2014 Honda Civic northbound on North Powerline Road in the center thru lane approaching the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street in Pompano Beach.

At the same time, a bicyclist was traveling westbound across North Powerline Road at the same intersection and rode into the path of the 2014 Honda Civic. According to investigators, the impact projected the bicyclist northwest toward the center median where the bicyclist came to a final rest in the center southbound lane of North Powerline Road.

Meanwhile, Chelsey Pittman, 37, also of Pompano Beach, was driving a 2009 Honda Civic southbound on North Powerline Road in the center thru lane approaching the intersection of Northwest Eighth Street and did not observe the bicycle in the roadway and struck the bike.

Broward Sheriff’s Office district deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the scene. The bicyclist was transported to a local hospital and was later pronounced deceased. Both drivers remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Investigators say excessive speed, impairment and mechanical malfunction are not contributing factors in this crash. The investigation continues.



The Name of the victim was being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.