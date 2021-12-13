CrimeLocalSociety

West Palm Beach Man Charged With DUI And Driving Without License After Crash With Motorcyclist at Intersection of Haverhill and 4th Road N

By Joe Mcdermott
BERDUORODRIGUEZ, ALVARO
According to authorities, the driver of a Harley Davidson Motorcycle was killed after he was stuck by a vehicle being driven by 33 year old Alvaro Berduo Rodriguez of West Palm Beach. Berduo Rodriguez was arrested and charged with DUI with serious bodily injury to another and driving without a license while causing death or serious injury.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Sunday, December 12, 2021, at approximately 7:30 pm, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Haverhill Road and 4th Road N, in West Palm Beach.

According to the report, the driver of a 2019 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was headed southbound on Haverhill Road. At the same time, a driver of a 2003 Chevy Express, later identified as 33 year old Alvaro Berduo Rodriguez, of West Palm Beach, began turning left across the southbound lanes to travel west on 4th Road N. As the Chevy Express went into the path of the motorcycle, the motorcycle impacted into the passenger rear side of the Chevy.

The driver of the motorcycle, later identified as 46 year old William Sheely of Lithonia, Georgia, was ejected from the motorcycle. Sheely was treated on scene and was then transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center for additional medical treatment for what was said to be serious bodily injuries.

A DUI investigation was conducted on the driver of the Chevy, Berduo Rodriguez, and blood results were taken. Berduo Rodriguez was subsequently arrested and transported to the Palm Beach County Jail on the charges of DUI with serious bodily injury to another and driving without a license while causing death or serious injury. Berduo Rodriguez remains in custody with no bond.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

