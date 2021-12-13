BusinessCrimeReal Estate

VIDEO: Huge Fight Involving Dozens Erupts at Atlantic City Casino Resort During Mortgage Lenders And Realtors Convention

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Harrah Resort
Reports indicate that the incident unfolded at Harrah’s Resort on Tuesday at approximately 3 a.m. Video taken by onlookers – which did not capture what started the fight – shows numerous people punching, kicking, and knocking each other to the floor of a dining area as hotel security stands by, looking perplexed and overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding before them.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A huge fight involving dozens of individuals, many of them wearing business suits, erupted at an Atlantic City, New Jersey casino resort last week, and the violent encounter – which shows people using their fists, feet, and even chairs to inflict damage – was caught on bystander video.

Reports indicate that the incident unfolded at Harrah’s Resort on Tuesday at approximately 3 a.m. Video taken by onlookers – which did not capture what started the fight – shows numerous people punching, kicking, and knocking each other to the floor of a dining area as hotel security stands by, looking perplexed and overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding before them.

At one point, a man wearing a beige suit jacket is seen wielding a chair as a weapon, striking someone over the head before being knocked down and beaten himself. Several bystanders are seen on video fleeing the area to avoid being pulling into the conflict.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Police responded to the scene of the fight, although they say that the situation had already died down by the time they arrived. At least one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local area hotel in connection with the brawl, officials say.

Local reports say that Atlantic City was hosting a real estate convention at the time, attracting hundreds of realtors and mortgage lenders. A witness to the incident told media that the fight possibly involved members of several mortgage companies that had been partying throughout the evening, although authorities could not confirm exactly who the participants of the brawl were as of press time.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, police say, as none of the participants were willing to make criminal complaints.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Palm Beach Gardens Resident Threatened to Decapitate…

George McGregor

FEDS: Former Miami Lawyer Sentenced to 40 Months of…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: Jussie Smollett’s Clumsy Execution of Hoax Failed To…

Marc Ang
1 of 1,831