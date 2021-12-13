VIDEO: Huge Fight Involving Dozens Erupts at Atlantic City Casino Resort During Mortgage Lenders And Realtors Convention

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Reports indicate that the incident unfolded at Harrah’s Resort on Tuesday at approximately 3 a.m. Video taken by onlookers – which did not capture what started the fight – shows numerous people punching, kicking, and knocking each other to the floor of a dining area as hotel security stands by, looking perplexed and overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding before them.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – A huge fight involving dozens of individuals, many of them wearing business suits, erupted at an Atlantic City, New Jersey casino resort last week, and the violent encounter – which shows people using their fists, feet, and even chairs to inflict damage – was caught on bystander video.

Reports indicate that the incident unfolded at Harrah’s Resort on Tuesday at approximately 3 a.m. Video taken by onlookers – which did not capture what started the fight – shows numerous people punching, kicking, and knocking each other to the floor of a dining area as hotel security stands by, looking perplexed and overwhelmed by the chaos unfolding before them.

At one point, a man wearing a beige suit jacket is seen wielding a chair as a weapon, striking someone over the head before being knocked down and beaten himself. Several bystanders are seen on video fleeing the area to avoid being pulling into the conflict.

Atlantic City Casino:



VIOLENT BRAWL BREAKS OUT AT HARRAH'S’S RESORT EARLY THIS MORNING IN ATLANTIC CITY



Hundreds of mortgage lenders and realtors were in a real estate convention.



No arrests were made because no one wanted to sign a criminal complaint.pic.twitter.com/uUjIQjjD3t — Scotty Smooch MaGuire (@Smooch10046744) December 11, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Police responded to the scene of the fight, although they say that the situation had already died down by the time they arrived. At least one person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local area hotel in connection with the brawl, officials say.

Local reports say that Atlantic City was hosting a real estate convention at the time, attracting hundreds of realtors and mortgage lenders. A witness to the incident told media that the fight possibly involved members of several mortgage companies that had been partying throughout the evening, although authorities could not confirm exactly who the participants of the brawl were as of press time.

No arrests were made in connection with the incident, police say, as none of the participants were willing to make criminal complaints.