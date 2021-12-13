HealthScienceU.S. News

Second Large Israeli Study Indicates “Natural Immunity” Conferred by Previous Infection May Have More Benefits Than Vaccination Over Time

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Vaccinations
The researchers said that their findings indicate that, overall, individuals who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered successfully tended to display fewer instances of re-infection and less severe instances of re-infections when compared to individuals who had been vaccinated against the virus. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The potential “natural immunity” that may be bestowed upon individuals after recovering from a COVID-19 infection may yield more benefits over time than vaccination, according to a recent study out of Israel.

Israeli researchers went through information from the country’s health database from the periods of August to September, and examined the benefits of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which is the most widely-used in the country.

The researchers said that their findings indicate that, overall, individuals who had been infected with COVID-19 and recovered successfully tended to display fewer instances of re-infection and less severe instances of re-infections when compared to individuals who had been vaccinated against the virus.

For example, of those with natural immunity only 10.5 out of 100,000 were re-infected in a time span of four to six months following their original infection; this rate dropped to 69.2 for those who had taken the jab.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

When it comes to cases that would be considered “severe,” vaccinated individuals made up 0.9 percent of that number, whereas those with natural immunity only accounted for 0.5 percent of cases.

However, the protection from COVID-19 afforded to both vaccinated and recovered individuals waned over time, researchers found, although the drop was more pronounced among those who had been inoculated.

The study also examined the re-infection rate among those who had recovered from a COVID-19 infection and subsequently received a vaccine, as opposed to those who did not; those with natural immunity who had also been inoculated displayed the lowest re-infection rates of all.

The findings of the Israeli study seem to fall in line with a previous Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study that indicated that natural immunity from prior COVID-19 infection could be very effective, but that effectiveness could be greatly increased if the patient was vaccinated as well.

In addition, some experts say the acquired immunity provided by vaccines can be safer in some ways, since vaccines don’t require you to catch the virus – and risk serious long-term health issues that can still plague you after you recover – before becoming effective, especially if you have underlying health issues.

Immunity – both via recovery from a prior infection or inoculation – can be determined, experts say, by measuring the amount of antibodies in a subject, as well as T cells and B cells. Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, a professor at the University of Southern California, noted that those antibodies in both the recovered and vaccinated diminish over time – opening up subjects to potential re-infection – but nonetheless still provide strong protection against “severe” cases of COVID-19 and death.

In September, 2021, Dr. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was unable to give an definitive answer during an interview as to why people who have recovered from COVID-19 should be vaccinated when another Israeli study found that “natural immunity” from a previous infection could yield stronger immunity against the virus than currently-available vaccines.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

FEDS: Palm Beach Gardens Resident Threatened to Decapitate…

George McGregor

VIDEO: Roger Stone Says “F**k You” to Reporter Inquiring…

Christopher Boyle

Glen Beck: NIH Made Deal With Moderna To Share Profits For…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 778