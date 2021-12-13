South Bay Suspect Charged With First Degree Murder After Belle Glade Shooting Investigation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

After an investigation, Ivin Spencer, 41, of South Bay, was charged with First Degree Murder. He was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail, and is expected to be attending first appearance this morning, Monday, December 13, 2021. No motive was made available in the report provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office this morning.

BELLE GLADE, FL – On Sunday, December 12, 2021, shortly before 9:00 am, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting in the 13000 block of W Avenue A in Belle Glade. Upon arrival, deputies located one male deceased from a gunshot wounds. The male shooter was present and was immediately questioned and held for Violent Crimes Division Detectives.

