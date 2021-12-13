Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help ID Suspect Accused Of Purse Snatching and Attempting to Use Stolen Credit Card

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for snatching a purse and attempting to use a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the unknown suspect is believed to have snatched the purse from a patron at a local IHOP in West Palm Beach. After the theft the suspect immediately tried to use the victims credit card to obtain cash.

This incident occurred on November 24, 2021. The IHOP restaurant is located in the 1700 block of Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.