Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help ID Suspect Accused Of Purse Snatching and Attempting to Use Stolen Credit Card

By Joe Mcdermott
WEST PALM BEACH, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for snatching a purse and attempting to use a stolen credit card. According to authorities, the unknown suspect is believed to have snatched the purse from a patron at a local IHOP in West Palm Beach. After the theft the suspect immediately tried to use the victims credit card to obtain cash.

This incident occurred on November 24, 2021. The IHOP restaurant is located in the 1700 block of Military Trail in West Palm Beach.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

