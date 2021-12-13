Florida Governor Wants $800 Million To Relocate Illegal Migrants To Obama, Biden’s Backyards In Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard

At a press briefing Friday, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) outlined new efforts to oppose the Biden Administration’s immigration policies including $8 million to transport people illegally in the U.S out of the state of Florida saying ‘If we sent [illegal immigrants] to Delaware or Martha’s Vineyard, that border would be secure the next day.’

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants that state’s Legislature to give him $800 million to relocate to Delaware and Martha’s Vineyard illegal immigrants brought to Florida.

The proposal stems, in part, from the series of middle-of-the-night flights carrying illegal immigrants to the state. One of those flights is blamed for carrying a man from from Honduras who, while posing as minor, is accused of murdering a Florida man who gave him a place to live and a job.

“If they’re going to come here, we’ll provide buses,” DeSantis said during a Dec. press conference in Jacksonville, Fla. “I will send them to Delaware.”

In addition to the transport flights, other illegal immigrants were brought into the state by buses and by human smugglers some of whom have been apprehended by the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

However they come into Florida, DeSantis believes that they’re arrival is forcing Florida Taxpayers to foot the bill for the education, health care and other services provided by state and local agencies.

“It’s a huge burden to (our) communities,” DeSantis said during the press conference. “No taxpayer benefits from those coming illegally, and what we don’t want to do is to incentivize people to come to Florida.”

Meanwhile, DeSantis blamed the increase in the availability of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs throughout the state on the Biden Administration’s border policies that allow undocumented immigrants to enter the U.S. and to be transported around the country with out the consent of Governors and other legal authorities in those states.

“The cartels are just eating our lunch with these border policies,” he said.

In response to the clandestine flights, DeSantis said that he will take steps to identify ways to penalize private contractors who prevent them from doing business in Florida.

“There is a list of contractors who are going to be put on notice that once you do (business) with the federal government, and you’re facilitating illegal migration, and you’re imposing burdens on Florida, you’re forfeiting your right to have any relationship with state or local government, and then we are going to do the restitution as well,” he said.

In addition to the relocation proposal, DeSantis’ budget also recommends $2.4 million for the enforcement of E-Verify, the web-based system that allows employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the U.S.