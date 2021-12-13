CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Miami Jury Convicts Deerfield Beach Man Who Kidnapped and Tortured South Florida Plastic Surgeon With Blow Torch

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Serge Nkorina of Deerfield Beach
56-year-old Serge Nkorina of Deerfield Beach, in a DMV photo (left) captured on home surveillance images (right) prowling outside a South Florida plastic surgeon’s home. Nkorina faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. 

MIAMI, FL – Last week, a federal jury in Miami returned a guilty verdict against 56-year-old Serge Nkorina of Deerfield Beach, a man who along with an accomplice, kidnapped a victim at gunpoint and later tortured him inside a storage container with a blow torch.    

At trial, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert F. Moore and Marc Chattah presented evidence that from late 2018 to early 2019, Serge Nkorina and his co-conspirator, Justin Boccio, plotted to kidnap and torture a victim in an attempt to obtain tens of thousands of dollars from him. The victim was a South Florida plastic surgeon who had treated Nkorina’s wife. To learn the victim’s daily movements, Nkorina and Boccio stalked the victim at home and work and placed a GPS tracker on the bottom of his car. To get ready for the torture session, Nkorina and Boccio purchased devices from hardware and medical supply stores and rented a storage container in Margate, Florida to use as the torture site.

Prosecutors presented evidence that on January 14, 2019, Nkorina and Boccio followed the victim from work to a supermarket. When the victim returned to his car with groceries, they tased his neck and threw him into a van. Nkorina and Boccio took the victim to the Margate storage container, where they tortured him for hours. Nkorina burned the victim’s hands with a blow torch, forcing the victim to reveal the security gate and door codes to his home. When Nkorina and Boccio tried to use the information that night to enter the victim’s home, they were scared off by a light connected to the doorbell camera. Nkorina and Boocio aborted the plan and dumped the victim at a strip club parking lot.

The jury found Nkorina guilty of conspiring to commit kidnapping and kidnapping. Senior U.S. District Judge Paul C. Huck will sentence Nkorina on February 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., in federal district court in Miami. Nkorina faces a maximum sentence of life in prison. Justin Boccio, 34, also of Deerfield Beach, previously pled guilty and is currently serving a 11 year sentence.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 
Justin Paul Boccio
56-year-old Serge Nkorina of Deerfield Beach, (left) and his co-conspirator Justin Boccio, 34, also of Deerfield Beach, previously pled guilty and is currently serving a 135-month sentence. Images: Facebook.

Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Miami Field Office, made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert F. Moore and Marc Chattah are prosecuting the case.  Assistant U.S. Attorney Daren Grove is handling asset forfeiture.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

West Palm Beach Man Charged With DUI And Driving Without…

Joe Mcdermott

CHICAGO: Smash And Grab Thieves Steal Watches Worth Millions…

Joe Mcdermott

14 Shot, 1 Dead As Drive-by Shooter Targets Outdoor Vigil In…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,556