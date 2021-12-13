CREEPY: Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande, and Megan the Stallion Release Big Pharma Touting Booster Shot Christmas Song

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In the video, which was recently re-tweeted out by the account for President Joe Biden rendering it much more attention, the three entertainers dance and sing along to a song appearing to suggest getting out and getting as many booster-shots as possible is not only festive but stylish and in fashion.

NEW YORK, NY – Jimmy Fallon, comedian, and host of the popular “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon” show is bringing on the Christmas season with a new music track titled “It Was a Masked Christmas,” accompanied by hit singers Ariana Grande and Megan Thee Stallion.

The song says, “It was a masked Christmas, we stayed in the house, we covered our nose, and covered our mouth. But this Christmas time, we’ll be in line for a booster.”



In a taped interview on December 11, Fallon thanked President Biden for tweeting out the video saying that since, “it changed everything, that all these radio stations want the song now, they’re playing the song.”

Guys. I can’t believe I’m typing this but – I’m dropping a new single and video tonight with @ArianaGrande and @theestallion. Midnight EST. Pre-save: ​​https://t.co/2g7oR5l4Tu #ItWasAMaskedChristmas — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) December 6, 2021

Several social media accounts have responded calling it bazaar and creepy.

COVID-19 vaccines manufactures Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTec must be ecstatic from the additional promotional value.