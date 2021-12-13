BusinessCrimeSociety

CHICAGO: Smash And Grab Thieves Steal Watches Worth Millions From Luxury Car Dealership In Broad Daylight

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, one suspect stood by the door with a gun as a look-out while the other smashed a display case with a hammer, stealing at least eight luxury watches worth millions.
According to authorities, one suspect stood by the door with a gun as a look-out while the other smashed a display case with a hammer, stealing at least eight luxury watches worth millions. Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago police are searching for two crooks who robbed Bentley Gold Coast Auto Gallery, a luxury automotive dealer, in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, on Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, one suspect stood by the door with a gun as a look-out while the other smashed a display case with a hammer, stealing at least eight luxury watches worth millions.

The dealership owner, Joe Perillo, is furious and slamming city leaders Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State’s Attorney for Cook County, Kim Foxx, saying more action needs to be taken to combat crime in Chicago.

“A city that I love, and everybody loves to come to is going to be a desert if they don’t stop this. We’re going to have people moving out of this city — they’re moving out now — that want to just be safe……. They’re walking into my business, crashing the windows. And one guy stands with a gun. And we have to have this happen. Enough is enough…. We’re here to run a legitimate business, not be a western shootout.”

Dealership owner, Joe Perillo

After just about 30 seconds, the thieves made off with about $2 million in goods, according to the business owner.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

This heist follows a Louis Vuitton store which was overrun by a mob of thieves during Black Friday, with many other retail stores seeing smash and grab robberies in full swing in and around downtown Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Leaked FBI Interview Document Suggests Feds May Have…

Christopher Boyle

29 Pawnbroker Violations Found During Inspections of 4 West…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: Briefly Sharing The Stage With Smollett

Matt C. Abbott
1 of 1,826