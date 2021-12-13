CHICAGO: Smash And Grab Thieves Steal Watches Worth Millions From Luxury Car Dealership In Broad Daylight

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

CHICAGO, IL – Chicago police are searching for two crooks who robbed Bentley Gold Coast Auto Gallery, a luxury automotive dealer, in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, on Saturday afternoon. According to authorities, one suspect stood by the door with a gun as a look-out while the other smashed a display case with a hammer, stealing at least eight luxury watches worth millions.

The dealership owner, Joe Perillo, is furious and slamming city leaders Mayor Lori Lightfoot and State’s Attorney for Cook County, Kim Foxx, saying more action needs to be taken to combat crime in Chicago.

“A city that I love, and everybody loves to come to is going to be a desert if they don’t stop this. We’re going to have people moving out of this city — they’re moving out now — that want to just be safe……. They’re walking into my business, crashing the windows. And one guy stands with a gun. And we have to have this happen. Enough is enough…. We’re here to run a legitimate business, not be a western shootout.” Dealership owner, Joe Perillo

After just about 30 seconds, the thieves made off with about $2 million in goods, according to the business owner.



This heist follows a Louis Vuitton store which was overrun by a mob of thieves during Black Friday, with many other retail stores seeing smash and grab robberies in full swing in and around downtown Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chicago Police.