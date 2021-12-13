CrimeSocietyU.S. News

14 Shot, 1 Dead As Drive-by Shooter Targets Outdoor Vigil In Texas; Suspect In Small Dark Colored Sedan Sought, No Motive Known

By Joe Mcdermott
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez
BAYTOWN, TX – On Sunday evening, December 12, 2021, just before 9pm, Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a large crowd gathered in Baytown for a celebration of life in the form of an outdoor vigil for a recent murder victim when an unknown vehicle approached and someone from the vehicle began shooting into the crowd.

A total of fourteen individuals were shot and injured. One of those individuals, Disha Allen, who police say was in his mid-twenties, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other wounded individuals were all treated at the hospital, some with serious gunshot wound injuries.

The suspect or suspects in the case are believed to have been driving a small dark colored sedan. They drove past the vigil, which was being held at an outdoor food trailer venue on N. Market Loop, and opened fire, striking multiple victims were approximately 50 people were gathered.


According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the motive for the attack is unknown but the vigil being held at the location was for a recent homicide victim from Baytown. Anyone with information is encouraged to call us at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers Houston & Harris County.

