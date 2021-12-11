FEDS: Former Miami Lawyer Sentenced to 40 Months of Imprisonment for Five South Florida Bank Robberies

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MIAMI, FL – Former Miami lawyer Aaron Patrick Honaker, 42, of Miami, was sentenced to 40 months of imprisonment for committing a string of five bank robberies and attempted bank robberies in South Florida in September and October of 2020.

On August 18, 2021, Honaker pleaded guilty to attempting to rob a Citibank in Coral Gables on September 30, 2020. He admitted that days later he robbed a Chase Bank in Aventura. Two days later, on October 5, 2020, Honaker then attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Coral Gables. Five days later, he robbed a Chase Bank in Coral Gables. Then, again, five days later, he attempted to rob a HSBC Bank in Coral Gables.

The Defendant also admitted to police that he knew each of the tellers that he approached during the robberies were scared as a result of his conduct. The Defendant told law enforcement that he carried a hammer with him during the commission of the robberies to escape any glass mantraps potentially triggered by bank security.

On December 1, 2021, the Honorable United States District Court Judge Marcia G. Cooke varied downward from a recommended sentencing guidelines range of 60 months’ incarceration and sentenced Honaker to a term of imprisonment of 40 months, to be followed by a term of supervised release of 4 years.



U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the Southern District of Florida and FBI Miami Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated this case, with cooperation and assistance from Coral Gables Police Department and Aventura Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Michael Gilfarb, Lauren Astigarraga and Christopher Hudock of the Southern District of Florida prosecuted this case.