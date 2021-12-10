VIDEO: Roger Stone Says “F**k You” to Reporter Inquiring About Response To Subpoena; “I Only Talk To Legitimate News Organizations”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





While seen strolling down a nighttime street, Republican operative and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone had just two words for the reporter – and they certainly weren’t “good evening” – who had asked him about his decision to not cooperate with a Congressional committee investigating the January 6 riots in Washington D.C. Photo credit: Twitter/TikTok: @endofillusion2.0.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Veteran Republican operative and self-proclaimed “dirty trickster” Roger Stone had two words for a reporter – and they certainly weren’t “good evening” – who had asked him about his decision to not cooperate with a Congressional committee investigating the January 6 riots in Washington D.C.

In a TikTok video posted on Twitter on December 8 by an unnamed Daily Beast reporter, Stone can be seen strolling down a nighttime street while wearing a black t-shirt with the phrase “Roger Stone Did Nothing Wrong!” written on the front in large white letters.

Stone then comes to a stop when the reporter begins asking him a question relating to his recent decision to assert his Fifth Amendment rights in response to a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol,

“Mr. Stone, the AP has reported that you’ve decided to assert your Fifth Amendment rights,” the reporter said. “Do you have any comments, sir?”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“You’re with The Daily Beast?” Stone asked, to which the reporter said “Yes sir, I am.”

“F**k you,” Stone bluntly replied.

“Excuse me, sir?” the reporter responded in seeming disbelief.

“You’re with The Daily Beast, right? Yeah, f**k you,” Stone repeated. “I only talk to legitimate news organizations.”

At this point, the video abruptly ends.

Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, had sent a letter on Monday to the Chair of the January 6 Committee, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), informing him that Stone would not be cooperating with the House’s subpoena demanding a deposition – originally scheduled for December 17 – as well as documents that they claimed pertain to their investigation.

Reuters had previously reported that an FBI investigation confirmed that there was “scant” evidence that Stone – or any others for that matter, were involved in a conspiracy to enter the Capitol on January 6.