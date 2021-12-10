Glen Beck: NIH Made Deal With Moderna To Share Profits For Vaccine Before Pandemic; Tucker: “Why Is This Not Front Page Everywhere?”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Published on December 10, 2021, PolitiFact has quickly moved to dispute Beck’s claims while acknowledging a report by the New York Times, that there in-fact is a ‘long-brewing disagreement’ between Moderna and the National Institutes of Health over who developed a crucial part of the COVID-19 vaccine known as the mRNA sequence saying “a lot of money is at stake, as well as a big say in the distribution of vaccines worldwide.”

DALLAS, TX – Glenn Beck, a conservative political commentator, conspiracy theorist, and radio host appeared on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show Wednesday night, where he discussed National Institutes of Health’s (NIH) claim of partial ownership of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine last year, and alleged that the reason for this was due to the federal organization having worked with the pharmaceutical giant to develop the vaccine before the pandemic even started.

NIH Director Francis Collins had stated during an interview in May 2020 that “We do have some particular stake in the intellectual property” in terms of the basic scientific technology that they said was licensed out and incorporated into Moderna’s vaccine.

However, Beck alleged during his appearance on Tucker Carlson that the U.S. government began their partnership with Moderna in 2015 specifically to research and develop mRNA coronavirus vaccines, well before COVID-19 existed.

“Gain-of-function which Fauci says never happened, happened in November of 2015. It happened with Dr. Baric, it was a published paper, November 2015. The USAID and Fauci with EcoHealth, they were funding it, it was happening with the Wuhan people. So we know that,” he said. “But what you may not know is in November, the same month that published paper comes out, the United States begins a partnership with Moderna and they are searching for mRNA corona virus vaccines, kind of a weird coincidence, but wait it gets worse.”



Beck then skipped ahead in time to 2018, when he said that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) rejects a proposal from Epidemiologist Dr. Ralph Baric, Virologist Dr. Shi Zhengli in Wuhan, and Peter Daszak from EcoHealth as being “too dangerous.”

This is all coming out because Moderna wants to cut the US (NIAID/NIH) out of patent rights



They're exposing themselves due to greed



Perhaps someone with more knowledge than me can explain why/how the mRNA-1273 COVID-19 VACCINE was patented in 2018/2019?https://t.co/BByH8xVBcZ — Calvin (@calvinrobinson) December 9, 2021

“We don’t know what happened from there, but we do know just about 12 months later in Wuhan where Peter Daszak, Dr. Shi, the bat lady, and Dr. Baric were all doing research on coronaviruses,” he said. “About a year later, there is an outbreak and the outbreak actually begins according to documents that we have that have been smuggled out of China that there were 10 hospitals involved by October with patients that were now, we now know are corona- like virus symptoms. They didn’t know what was going on.”

“Now that was in October. Remember, we didn’t know anything about this in December,” Beck continued. “We were starting to get rumblings. China said there was some sort of an outbreak on December 31st, but Dr. Baric signs a government deal with Moderna — I want to read it exactly to you, this deal was made…if I skip to Page 104, they are entering a specific private confidential agreement, the NIH appears to be transferring technology to Dr. Baric, but that what they’re making clear is quote, ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates developed and jointly owned by N.I.A.I.D. and Moderna.’”

Beck then said that, two weeks later, there was a problem.

On Tucker Carlson Tonight we learned from Glenn Beck that his exhaustive research on Covid origins revealed that Dr. Collins had made a deal with Moderna for NIH to share in profits for their vaccine BEFORE Covid was known. Would he and #Fauci profit personally? We need to know — Perry Fellwock (@FellwockPerry) December 9, 2021

“They signed that deal two weeks before and they signed it with the doctor who happened to be a partner with the bat lady in Wuhan,” he said. “Here is where it gets really dark. These are the same group of people that in the end of January begin to have meetings and they shut down and begin to smear anyone who is looking into the lab leak theory. They establish that is not true, don’t even look there. It appears to be collusion.”

Beck noted that he had given this information to lawmakers, and is expecting an investigation to be carried out.

“You know, we’ve passed this on to several people in Congress and the Senate,” he said. “We know Rand Paul is on this and Dr. Fauci has some answers to give.”

