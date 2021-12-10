Op-Ed: Is the “January 6th Congressional Committee” Another Liberal Democrat Show Trial?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Washington D.C. on January 6, 2021: File photo: Gallagher Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – Not having any success in previous investigations, with Trump as the main figure, which were considered partisan hoaxes, the Democrats, and a couple of anti-Trumper Republicans, are embarking on another bogus investigation that seems to fall into the same category of its previous investigations against Trump.

The Jan. 6 riot aftermath (called an “insurrection” by the Democrats and their shills in the media) and its investigating committee, is being used as a “Kangaroo Court” in an effort to hurt the possibility of having Trump run again for president in 2024. It seems the Democrats can’t get Trump out of their heads 24/7, even though he’s been out of office for almost a year.

Nobody condones the breech of the Capitol on Jan. 6th, but compared to the riots by ANTIFA and BLM in 2020, it was a mild riot by all standards of mayhem. Unfortunately, it was very convenient for the Democrats and the Trump haters to latch onto this event to try to discredit both Trump and the Republicans.

The Capitol Police, under direction of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are using this unfortunate event for totally partisan political purposes. It seems that the violent riots during the summer of 2020 were considered by the Democrats and the media merely as “peaceful protests”, with many deaths and a slew of injuries to both civilians and law enforcement personnel, and in addition, the multi-millions of dollars of property damage caused by the “peaceful protesters”.



The “insurrection”, as the Democrats and media called the breech, was instigated by professional anarchist groups from both the left and right. Photos released at the riot showed some rioters wearing helmets, gas masks, and backpacks which real Trump rally protesters didn’t have or wear, therefore, showing that it wasn’t just the peaceful Trump rally protesters who were the prime instigators of the riot. Many were just innocent protesters caught up in the frenzy of the moment. There were no guns or bombs present at the breech, which if it was a true insurrection, those weapons would have been present and used. In fact, the only firearm used was used by a Capitol police officer who shot and killed an unarmed female protester climbing through a broken window. There were other false reports immediately following the breech of the Capitol. It was claimed that 5 people died as a result of the breech, but that was untrue. Three people died of natural causes outside the Capitol and a Capitol police officer died the next day from a stroke, after erroneously it was being claimed that he died after being attacked by a protester hitting him on the head with a fire extinguisher, along with the woman killed by the police officer. That report was a blatant lie pushed by the “fake news” media to make the riot seem more violent than it was.

So, the “Jan. 6 Congressional Investigating Committee” seems to have been setup to bring disgrace upon upon former President Donald Trump. The committee, as appointed by Speaker Pelosi, is made up of all anti-Trumpers, including two RINO Republicans, Lynn Cheney and Adam Kinsinger, to give the appearance of being a bi-partisan investigation. This is why I say that the committee looks like a “Kangaroo Court”, like what was used in Nazi Germany, and today in Communist China.

It seems that the never ending crusade against Trump by the Democrats is continuing, as the Democrats are fearful of Trump making another run for president in 2024. As President Biden’s favorability rating continues to go into the dumper, and the Democrats being fearful of the electoral tsunami that looks like the Republicans will reap in the off-year election in 2022, they want to use Trump as the scapegoat and as a diversion for their failure to lead the country in a favorable way. Elections have consequences, so it is extremely important to rid the House and Senate of those who want to subvert our Constitution. You must vote REPUBLICAN to save our republic.