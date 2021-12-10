29 Pawnbroker Violations Found During Inspections of 4 West Volusia County Pawn Shops

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – Sheriff’s detectives along with investigators from the Florida Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services conducted the first in a series of pawn shop inspections this week and found several violations of the law on pawnbroker transactions.

Four pawn shops on the west side of Volusia County were found to be violating certain requirements of the pawnbroker transaction form. Those violations can range from missing serial numbers and brand names, unsigned transactions, incorrect customer information, poor quality fingerprints, inaccurate accounting of jewelry and other faulty descriptions of pawned property.

After a hand inspection of one week’s worth of transaction records, there were a total of 29 violations found at four pawn shops:

People’s Pawn, 1035 S. Volusia Ave, Orange City: 11 violations

Bad Dog Guns, Gold and Pawn, 745 N. Volusia Ave., Orange City: 9 violations

La Familia Pawn and Jewelry, 2397 Enterprise Road, Orange City: 8 violations

Auto Pawn of Deltona, 2031 Saxon Blvd., Suite 111A, Deltona: 1 violation



Violations are issued by FDACS investigators and carry a fine of up to $1,000 each, for total maximum fines of $29,000 across the four stores.

Compliance with the pawnbroker transaction law is a key to the ability of law enforcement to locate stolen property and solve retail thefts, burglaries and other crimes. The Sheriff’s Office and state investigators will be conducting similar inspections at other locations in the future.