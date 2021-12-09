CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help Identify Two Suspects Accused of Stealing $900 In Baby Formula From Greenacres Walmart

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, the unknown suspects entered Walmart located in the 3900 block of S. Jog Road, selected over $900 worth of baby formula and exited the story without paying for it. The suspects are believed to have fled in a white four door SUV. This incident occurred on December 9, 2021 at 11:00 am.

GREENACRES, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspect they say are wanted for stealing baby formula from a local Walmart. According to authorities, the unknown suspects entered Walmart located in the 3900 block of S. Jog Road, selected over $900 worth of baby formula and exited the story without paying for it. The suspects are believed to have fled in a white four door SUV. This incident occurred on December 9, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

