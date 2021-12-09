Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help Identify Two Suspects Accused of Stealing $900 In Baby Formula From Greenacres Walmart

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

GREENACRES, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two suspect they say are wanted for stealing baby formula from a local Walmart. According to authorities, the unknown suspects entered Walmart located in the 3900 block of S. Jog Road, selected over $900 worth of baby formula and exited the story without paying for it. The suspects are believed to have fled in a white four door SUV. This incident occurred on December 9, 2021 at 11:00 am.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.