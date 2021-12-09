Miami Area Man Charged In Kidnapping And Murder Of Pregnant Girlfriend

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Xavier Johnson, 32, was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with first murder degree, kidnapping with a weapon, firearm or aggravated battery, and armed burglary with assault or battery.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, Miami-Dade Police Department uniform officers were dispatched to 13840 SW 285 Terrace, Miami, regarding a missing adult female, later identified as Andreae Lloyd, 27. The victim and the her boyfriend reside together and have two children. Additionally, Lloyd was reported to be six weeks pregnant with her third child.

Upon the units arrival, they observed what appeared to be blood stains on the front porch of the residence and secured the scene. an area canvass was conducted for video surveillance footage, which revealed that Lloyd was at the residence when a male arrived. Lloyd opened the front door and was standing inside of the doorway when suddenly, the male, later identified as her boyfriend, Xavier Johnson, 32, of Florida City, pulled Lloyd out of the residence and attacked her. After she was attacked, Johnson was observed carrying her to a white 2012 Honda Civic, where he placed her into the passenger side of the vehicle. The Honda Civic then fled the scene.

During the course of the initial investigation, a be on the lookout (bolo) was issued for Lloyd and the Honda Civic. Additionally, the investigation was initially handled by MDPD south district, general investigations unit; however, based on the totally of the circumstances where foul play was suspected, the MDPD homicide bureau assumed the investigation.

On Wednesday, December 8, 2021, investigators received information that the boyfriend, Johnson, was observed in a wooded area, located at approximately 33300 block of SW 127 avenue. Upon officers arrival, a vehicle was observed to be trapped in the brush, and Johnson was detained. He was transported to the MDPD headquarters complex for questioning and simultaneously, a search commenced of the area, where human remains were discovered.



Post-Miranda, Johnson confessed to kidnapping and killing Lloyd. Johnson was transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and charged with first murder degree, kidnapping with a weapon, firearm or aggravated battery, and armed burglary with assault or battery.