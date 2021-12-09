CrimeLocalSociety

Hernando County Sheriff’s Aviation Unit Helps Locate Missing Man

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Aviation
BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Hernando Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area of Lake Lindsay Road, Brooksville, in reference to a report of a missing person. The caller said she last saw her father at 3 p.m. when he went to go check the mail and go for a walk. The woman believed her father was either lost in the woods or possibly injured. The woman further told deputies her father, 69, suffers from the onset of dementia and has nerve damage from a previous fall.

Deputies initially responded to the area of Osage Street and Seminole Boulevard to search for the missing man. The HCSO K-9 Unit and Aviation Unit responded to assist in the search. Several other agencies assisted in the search including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and a bloodhound from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

While the search was ongoing, a family member was able to contact the missing man via his cellular phone and the man said he was injured but could hear a helicopter overhead. The Aviation Unit was able to locate the man just after midnight lying on his back in the woods. They directed deputies on the ground to the man’s location.

After assessing the man’s injuries, deputies carried the injured man out of the heavily wooded area to a waiting ambulance. He was transported to Oak Hill Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The man is expected to make a full recovery.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

