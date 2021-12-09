CrimeLocalSociety

FEDS: Palm Beach County Adventure Park Zookeeper Headed to Federal Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

By George McGregor
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA
File photo: Jillian Cain Photography, Shutter Stock, licensed.

MIAMI, FL – On Tuesday, December 7, 2021, a federal district judge in Fort Lauderdale sentenced 31-year-old Justin David Alban to 70 months in federal prison and 15 years of supervised release for possessing child pornography.

According to authorities, over 18 months between 2019 and 2020, Alban used an on-line peer-2-peer network to obtain child sexual abuse material. In 2020, law enforcement officers found the child pornography on Alban’s computers. At the time, Alban worked as a zookeeper at a safari adventure park in Palm Beach County, Florida.

On October 15, 2020, Alban pled guilty to one count of possession of child pornography. United States District Judge Raag Singhal imposed Alban’s sentence. Juan Antonio Gonzalez, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, and George L. Piro, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Miami, made the announcement. FBI Miami investigated the case.  Assistant U.S. Gregory Schiller prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse, launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

George McGregor

