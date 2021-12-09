FDA Asks Judge for ’75 Years’ to Release Full Data Relied Upon In Licensing Pfizer’s Covid-19 Vaccine – Average Life Expectancy 72 Years, Globally

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The FDA claims the time is needed for a number of reasons, including how long the discovery phase will take. With the FDA’s current proposed timeline, the full data on the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine would not be made available to the public until approximately 2096 according to Aaron Siri, a lawyer working on the case.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has requested that a judge allow them a whopping 75 years to release the full data on the Pfizer/ BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to the public, which is a 20-year increase from the organization’s previous data release timeline request of 55 years.

The FDA has requested that they be allowed to submit the first 12,000 pages by January 21, 2022, and an additional 500 pages per month going forward from that point.

The FDA claims the time is needed for a number of reasons, including how long the discovery phase will take – currently, they say they can only process 500 pages a month of the over 59,000 total number of pages of data – as well as maintaining availability to work on other Freedom of Information Act requests as well.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has announced that it will take another 75 years before the public are allowed access to crucial documents relating to the approval of the Pfizer vaccine. https://t.co/YSbINUUeP0 — Toby Young (@toadmeister) December 9, 2021



“If you find what you are reading difficult to believe – that is because it is dystopian for the government to give Pfizer billions, mandate Americans to take its product, prohibit Americans from suing for harms, but yet refuse to let Americans see the data underlying its licensure,” Siri said in a blog post.

The FDA’s request to increase the amount of time to produce the vaccine data comes after demands for basic transparency and accountability over the organization’s decision in December 2020 to grant Pfizer/BioNTech “Emergency Use Authorization” for its mRNA therapeutic vaccines in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In November, Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) introduced a bill that, if passed, would eventually compel the FDA to release all data relating to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 within 100 days; at that time, the FDA was still only asking for 55 years to release the data.

The FDA saying it needs 75 years to fully release vaccine data is not a great way to sell the vaccine to those who are skeptical. Why on earth would it take this long?



FDA Says It'll Take 75 Years to Fully Release Pfizer Vaccine Data https://t.co/zDWxmxjtlz — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) December 8, 2021

“How does a vaccine that receives approval in 108 days now require 55 years just to release information?” he asked. “It sounds like the beginning of a very bad joke.”

The United Nations has estimated that the average life expectancy globally is 72.6 years of age.