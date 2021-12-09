Brooksville Man Charged with Numerous Counts of Sexual Battery And Lewd And Lascivious Acts To Children

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

On Friday, December 3, detectives arrested Thomas Lyle Brandhuber, 58 and charged him with three counts of sexual battery and six counts of lewd and lascivious child. Brandhuber was offered no bond and the investigation continues.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – In early December 2021, Hernando County Sheriff’s detectives assigned to the Major Case Unit (Crimes Against Persons) received information regarding a Brooksville man who was possibly committing sex crimes against children and detectives immediately launched an investigation which revealed the male was in fact committing sex crimes against children and had done so in the past.

Between January 2020 and November 2021, the suspect, identified as Thomas Brandhuber, committed numerous Sexual Batteries and numerous Lewd and Lascivious Molestations against four victims under the age of 13. The crimes occurred on various dates and times at various locations.

There are active investigations in several other counties throughout the state in regard to Brandhuber committing similar offenses against the same victims. Additional charges are pending the results of those investigations.