VIDEO: Vaccine Expert Claims “500,000” COVID Patients Died Unnecessarily After Early Treatments Ignored by Fauci, U.S. Government

Dr. Robert W. Malone, a noted virologist, immunologist, and now COVID-19 vaccine skeptic, is one of hundreds of researchers who contributed early evidence that mRNA could be delivered and produce proteins in cells; the development of mRNA vaccines was due to this work.

MADISON, VA – One of the original discoverers of mRNA technology used in Pfizer and Modern’s COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone – a noted virologist, immunologist, and now COVID-19 vaccine skeptic – stated in a recent interview that over “500,000” COVID patients passed away that didn’t need to if early treatments weren’t ignored by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the U.S. government.

Malone claimed that controversial drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine – which the FDA insists are ineffective against COVID – were swept under the rug early in the pandemic by what essentially amounts to a worldwide conspiracy between governments and pharmaceutical companies.

“What the government is doing and what Pfizer is doing is this amazing global coordinated propaganda campaign which includes the direct hunting of physicians,” he said. “It’s a script that’s used again and again and again to try to delegitimize and damage the ability of physicians who are administering early lifesaving treatment and it’s happening all over the world.”

Ivermectin is a medication that treats parasitic infections, whereas hydroxychloroquine is used to prevent and treat malaria.



Malone claimed that entities who have a financial stake in COVID-19 drug development have been filing complaints against physicians who have been utilizing “alternative” treatments for the virus or questioning the effectiveness of currently-available vaccines, which he referred to as “thought crimes.”

In addition, Malone – during an interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast – claimed that over 500,000 people who died from COVID-19 would have lived if the White House and U.S. healthcare systems had allowed the use of drugs such as ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine on those infected with the virus, a claim that cannot be verified at this time.

Malone stated that the deaths were “completely unnecessary” because “the federal government has blocked the ability of physicians to provide life-saving medications early in the infection.”