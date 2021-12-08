BusinessPoliticsPress Releases

U.S. Senate Candidate Jackson Lahmeyer Agrees To Debate Senator Lankford, With Thousands Of Oklahoma Oil & Gas Workers

By George McGregor
U.S. Senate and Republican challenger Jackson Lahmeyer (left) announced that he had accepted the invitation of the Oil and Gas Workers Association for a debate with Senator James Lankford, in Oklahoma City. Photo: Jackson Lahmeyer, @JacksonLahmeyer, Twitter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, FL – Insurgent U.S. Senate and Republican challenger Jackson Lahmeyer announced today that he had accepted the invitation of the Oil and Gas Workers Association for a debate with Senator James Lankford, in Oklahoma City to provide “an opportunity for both candidates to speak directly to the people whose livelihoods are supported by the booming oil & gas economy.”

The invitation by the Oil & Gas Workers Association acknowledges how important Oklahoma is to the national oil & gas industry – and how critical it is to have a U.S. Senator from Oklahoma who supports their workers, stating, “This Oklahoma Senate seat is crucial to protecting and advancing our American oil and gas industry and jobs, and Oil & Gas Workers in Oklahoma and across the country are watching this primary very closely.”

For the thousands of Oklahomans who want to make a clear choice for Senate in the primary and general elections, the Oil & Gas Workers Association debate should clarify the differences between both candidates.

Oklahoma voters deserve a vigorous and respectful debate between those who propose to lead this country,” Said Lahmeyer, a pastor and businessman who has been endorsed by General Michael Flynn, President Trump’s first National Security Advisor, Oklahoma Republican State Chairman John Bennett and legendary Republican strategist and Donald Trump confidant Roger Stone.


“I am admittedly a political neophyte but I am also a concerned Christian, father, husband and constitution-supporting conservative.” Said Lahmeyer.  “James Lankford insults the Republican voters of Oklahoma with his repeated refusals to participate in a fair and impartial debate on the issues that face the great state of Oklahoma. I will be awaiting Senator Lankford’s response to accept this debate challenge.”

