Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Dismantles Eight Illegal Gambling Centers Charging 18 For Their Role In Running The Enterprises

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, agents with the City-County Investigative Bureau (CCIB) began the investigation in May after receiving a CrimeLine tip. They then conducted a series of undercover operations in order to identify the persons involved.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) today announced the dismantling of eight illegal gambling centers and the charging of 18 individuals for their role in running the enterprises.

According to authorities, agents with the City-County Investigative Bureau (CCIB) began the investigation in May after receiving a CrimeLine tip. They then conducted a series of undercover operations in order to identify the persons involved.

During the course of the investigation, agents learned the gambling centers, which consisted primarily of slot machines and video games, were operating without occupational licenses. There were also no fire or code enforcement inspections conducted at the establishments. In addition, the doors were locked behind customers as they entered and only unlocked when requested to allow them to leave, creating a potential fire hazard.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Other complainants include an overdose occurring at one location and disturbances regarding claims of customers being deprived of earnings.

This morning, agents served search warrants and dismantled illegal gambling centers at the following Seminole County locations:

430 S.R. 436 Suite 104, Casselberry (city)

2921 S. Orlando Drive Suite 172, Sanford (city)

481 North S.R. 434 Suite 105, Altamonte Springs (city)

494 South Hunt Club Boulevard, Apopka (county)

420 East S.R. 434 Suite F, Longwood (city)

851 West S.R. 436, Altamonte Springs (city)

801 West S.R. 436 Suite 1005, Altamonte Springs (city)

2565 Park Drive, Sanford (city)

Arrest warrants were obtained for 18 suspects. The following 14 have been arrested and charged with Racketeering (RICO – Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) 895.03 (F1), Keeping House of Gambling 849.01 (M2), Possess/Deliver Gambling Machines 849.15 (M2), Run Illegal Lottery 849.03 (F3):

Saba Alam, 31

Neal Anand, 26,

Adelaida Asia, 51

Brandon Wayne Peter Caldwell I, 23

Aneka Metrell Mitchell, 52

Miguel Angel Vega Ruiz, 67

Vernon Santiago-Viera, 36

Melisa Elizabeth Spady, 62

Jordan Tanner, 26

Bansil Patel, 26

Kamleshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, 45

Maulik Patel, 34

Priyank J. Patel, 34

Ternika Lasaber Phillips, 34

The following two have been arrested and charged with Racketeering (RICO – Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) 895.03 (F1), Keeping House of Gambling 849.01 (M2), Possess/Deliver Gambling Machines 849.15 (M2):

Mitchell Ryan Engstrom, 22

Justin Malachi Melick, 37

All detained suspects are being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on no-bond.

The following two suspects are still outstanding and face charges of Racketeering (RICO – Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) 895.03 (F1), Keeping House of Gambling 849.01 (M2), Possess/Deliver Gambling Machines 849.15 (M2), Run Illegal Lottery 849.03 (F3). If you have any information on the whereabouts of the following individuals, please contact SCSO at (407) 665-6650 or CrimeLine at 1-800-423-TIPS.