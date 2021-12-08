Roger Stone Declines to Be Deposed, Produce Documents for Jan 6 Committee Attorney Calls Overbroad, Overreaching “Fishing Expedition”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to former President Donald Trump, will refuse to cooperate with the House panel investigating of the Capitol riot, his attorney said in a letter dated Monday. Stone has maintained that “any statement, insinuation, allegation” that he was in any way involved in any unlawful acts are “categorically false.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Republican political consultant, author, lobbyist and strategist Roger Stone has responded – via his attorney – to a subpoena issued by the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, stating that he will be refusing to testify by asserting his Fifth Amendment rights.

Stone’s attorney, Grant Smith, sent a letter on Monday to Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), the Chair of the January 6 Committee, informing him that Stone would not be cooperating with the House’s subpoena demanding a deposition – originally scheduled for December 17 – as well as documents that they claim pertain to their investigation.

“In response to the recently served subpoena from the Select Committee, Mr. Stone has directed me to advise you that, as further discussed below, pursuant to the rights afforded him by the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution, he declines to be deposed or to produce documents,” Smith’s letter read.

Smith also took exception with the scope of the committee’s request for alleged documents relating to the January 6 Capitol riots – which he claimed were “imprecise and undefined” and covers “a broad range of constitutionally protected political activity” – and said that the letter should not be taken as confirmation that said documents even exist.



“Given that the Select Committee’s demand for documents is overbroad, overreaching, and far too wide ranging to be deemed anything other than a fishing expedition, Mr. Stone has a constitutional right to decline to respond,” Smith wrote.

The letter also referenced previous testimony that Stone had provided in 2017 to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI), lambasting Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) – who was a member of that panel – in addition to the January 6 Committee itself.

“In the weeks, months, and years following his appearance, Mr. Stone was subjected to a torrent of leaks regarding his classified testimony in violation of House Rules” Smith wrote. “HPSCI members, at least one of whom sits on this Select Committee, relentlessly misrepresented the evidence regarding Mr. Stone, including by perpetuating wholly unsubstantiated allegations regarding alleged Russian collusion, activities that not even the Mueller team could substantiate.”

Stone was originally accused of lying to Congress and sentenced to 40 months in prison; however, then-President Donald Trump – of whom Stone has been a long-time ally – commuted the prison sentence days before it was due to begin.

Smith also accused the committee of Democratic partisanship and essentially shutting out Republican members of Congress from any decision-making.

“Mr. Stone is concerned about the politicization of this Select Committee,” Smith wrote. “There is no check on the activities of the majority, allowing the majority unrestrained power. Power which is further exacerbated by it being wielded behind closed doors.”

In August Reuters reported that an FBI investigation confirmed that there “scant” evidence that Stone was involved in a conspiracy to enter the Capitol on January 6, when a mob of Trump supporters overran the building in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.