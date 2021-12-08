CrimeLocalSociety

Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help Identify Greenacres Neighborhood “Car Creeper” Captured On Home Surveillance Video

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, the suspect also attempted to steal a vehicle out of a driveway. In addition, it is believed this suspect had three other individuals with him. This incident occurred on December 4, 2021, between 4:00 am and 5:00 am.
According to authorities, the suspect also attempted to steal a vehicle out of a driveway. In addition, it is believed this suspect had three other individuals with him. This incident occurred on December 4, 2021, between 4:00 am and 5:00 am.

GREENACRES, FL – Detectives from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a suspect they say is wanted for car creeping in the Olive Tree Community neighborhood of Greenacres. According to authorities, the suspect also attempted to steal a vehicle out of a driveway. In addition, it is believed this suspect had three other individuals with him. This incident occurred on December 4, 2021, between 4:00 am and 5:00 am.

Car creeping is a term commonly used by law enforcement which describes a suspect quietly, almost always at night, committing car burglaries by going through multiple vehicles in a neighborhood often stealing only from vehicles which have been left unlocked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Miami Detectives Looking for Woman Beaten And Dragged Into…

Joe Mcdermott

Growing Number of U.S. Hospitals Suspending Vaccination…

Christopher Boyle

Bicyclist Dies After Being Hit by Broward County Transit Bus…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,546