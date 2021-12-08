Palm Beach Detectives Seeking Public To Help Identify Greenacres Neighborhood “Car Creeper” Captured On Home Surveillance Video

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, the suspect also attempted to steal a vehicle out of a driveway. In addition, it is believed this suspect had three other individuals with him. This incident occurred on December 4, 2021, between 4:00 am and 5:00 am.

Car creeping is a term commonly used by law enforcement which describes a suspect quietly, almost always at night, committing car burglaries by going through multiple vehicles in a neighborhood often stealing only from vehicles which have been left unlocked.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain ANONYMOUS by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com.