Op-Ed: Becoming Ever More Apparent That Progressive Politicians Are Trying To Kill The Golden Goose

Rather than trying to avert this disaster, Biden has doubled down, insisting the Green New Fraud justifies killing the golden goose. “Building Back Better” is already triggering empty shelves, which are the hallmark of socialism. File photo: Simon Booth, Shutter Stock, licensed.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – Fable number 87 is titled, The Goose With The Golden Eggs. There are several versions of this story, but the gist of it is as follows: One day a countryman going to the nest of his Goose found a golden egg. Every morning thereafter the same thing occurred, and he soon became rich by selling his eggs. Eventually, thinking to get all the gold at once, he killed the Goose and cut it open, only to find nothing.

Fables often include a moral or practical application and the obvious moral of this one is to avoid short-sighted destruction of valuable resources. This truism has morphed into the well-known idiom “killing the goose that lays the golden eggs,” sometimes shortened to “don’t kill the golden goose.”

This naturally leads to the question, “What is the golden goose, and who is trying to kill it?”

History amply attests to the fact that free enterprise is the biggest, best, most productive golden goose ever. Freedom, private property, and the rule of law have combined to produce vastly more progress and prosperity than any other system, ever. In fact, capitalism created an explosion of creativity and productivity that has given us almost all the goods and services we enjoy today.



It is becoming ever more apparent that progressive politicians are trying to kill the golden goose. Whether by ignorance or intent, Social Justice Warriors fail to see that the principles of socialism and communism always lead to scarcity because their ideology is fixated on redistribution rather than productivity, as explained here and here.

About two years ago I reluctantly began to issue warnings concerning the social and economic nightmare inevitably connected with the march toward compulsory collectivism. More than 60 articles later, it is sad to see that most of what I predicted has already come to pass.

For instance, on 18 January 2021, I wrote the following:

This is an unusually excellent time for prescient preparation because socialist principles and policies have consistently delivered the same results. Therefore, history and logic predict that: 1) Food and other necessities are going to become more expensive and less available. 2) Fossil fuels and electricity are going to be more regulated and costly. 3) Productivity will decline. 4) Meaningful employment will diminish. These things are likely to happen because about half of the country intentionally or ignorantly voted for those committed to principles and policies that are known to produce detrimental results. As the Bible says: “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn. (Proverbs 29: 2)

In less than a year, the Biden regime’s attacks on efficient energy, combined with illicit spending, have caused the price of food and fuel to increase by about a third. If things continue as they have been, the value of our work and money will be reduced 100% in less than three years.

Since it is impossible to sincerely bumble into such a disastrous situation, it must be deliberate. Those at the helm seem to be intentionally killing the golden goose of capitalism intending to replace it with dead duck socialism.

Rather than trying to avert this disaster, Biden has doubled down, insisting the Green New Fraud justifies killing the golden goose. “Building Back Better” is already triggering empty shelves, which are the hallmark of socialism. Sadly, death spiral inflation is just the tip of the iceberg. The extent of Biden’s death-dealing iceberg is discussed here.

Years ago, Dr. Thomas Sowell summed it up this way:

It’s easy to see what motivates Democrats: Power, and the greedy idea that they can solve the problems of the human condition through more legislation, freedom-killing regulation, and the confiscation of wealth. Nothing new there. Individual liberty based on a free-market economy is the golden goose they’ve been choking for decades.

Recently, Dennis Prager explained how leftist goose killing goes far beyond economics, including the following: Art, music, journalism, education, families, race relations, sports, and free speech. Sooner or later the left will get around to killing your favorite geese.

Most of those who voted for democrats did not expect them to do this much damage. Current events leave no excuse for continued support of the deceptive socialist agenda. Socialist ideologues have proven that they are willing and able to kill the golden goose. Every large economy they have dominated has suffered a productivity crisis, often to the point of starvation. We seem to be headed in that direction.

Many insights and solutions related to the current economic and constitutional crisis can be found in my 8-part “What Do We Do Now” series and my 7-part “Constitution Killers” series, which can both be found here.