Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan; The Lord God Will Not Be Mocked

File photo: Hans Pennink, Shutter Stock, licensed.

GREEN BAY, WI – There’s a ‘big and yet little’ word in God’s Holy Bible that marks a transition in time… a transition that Believers in Christ—Believers that Christ was the Son of God Who died for our sins and rose again—await so very/very expectantly.

And that big/little word is simply this: “Until.”

How long will God strive with the evil on this planet, before Our Sweet Lord Jesus Christ descends from Heaven, and calls His Believers to their Heavenly home in the Rapture? How long before we are done with the death, disease, deceit, and the Devil that are so prevalent each and every day on this earth?

As we watch the Lord reveal to us the rampant wickedness throughout this entire globe, a malevolence beyond our imaginings, we sense that things will never return to normal again. We innately understand that our noble country of America is not the beacon of freedom that it once was, with innocent people being arrested for the mere infraction of a difference in political opinion.



Evil is called good, and good is called evil, just as was prophesied in Scripture. And unless one tows the line and bows to ‘All-Things-Woke,’ the theme of which changes every day, they run the risk of being a probable target—which can include the loss of their job, or even violence directed toward them or toward their loved ones.

If one mentions the Holy Bible within today’s secular culture, they are called ‘narrow-minded,’ yet the Koran is touted as good and true, as is any other religion’s doctrine/creed except Christianity. Prayer and the Bible’s tenets were thrown out of the schools and the public square decades ago—and now we are sadly reaping the results of that disastrous decision.

But God will not be mocked.

One of the greatest mistakes Satan and his minions make is thinking that since they get away with evil for a time, all is well. But those of us who are wiser, who follow Scripture faithfully, know that things go their way only until they do not. There’s that ‘big/little’ word that we were looking for… until. And we are in the midst of seeing that turnaround in Satan’s devious plans right now.

Against all odds, truth is—as it always does—coming out into the open. Massive election fraud in the November, 2020 Presidential election is front and center in many states, which are in the process of undertaking audits.

On other fronts, the Durham investigation has picked up the pace in a very big way. We have already seen indictments, and it now looks—at least to some with an esteemed legal background—like Durham may well be going after the ringleaders in his pursuit, namely Biden, Obama, and the egregiously dishonorable Clinton dynasty.

As well, it looks like the stage is being set in the U. S. Supreme Court for the overturn of Roe-v-Wade. There have been over 62 million abortions in the United States since the enactment of this unscrupulous U. S. Supreme Court decision.

So an overturn would be such a wonderful step in saving the wee ones, the ones who have no voice. We all know how God so loves His little children, so an reversal of this resolution would make perfect sense right now, amidst all of the other rampant sin that is being exposed in real-time for everyone to see ‘up close and personal.’

And try as the corrupt media might to ignore the Ghislaine Maxwell trial, there already are leaks in how this vile woman aided and abetted Jeffrey Epstein in case after case of horrible sexual abuse of minors. As reported by the very few legit news organizations that still exist, this case allegedly involves many famous and celebrated people worldwide, so there are no doubt quite a few losing sleep as this investigation continues.

The alleged culprits thought that their deep and dark secrets were hidden forever, but Our Lord’s righteous Judgment will demand its due in God’s timing.

On the geopolitical front, things also continue to heat up on the Israel/Iran situation. Recently, there was an attack on an Iranian nuclear power plant, and although Israel denies any action or involvement in this regard, one can’t help but wonder if they simply are feigning innocence. Tensions between Israel and the Russia/Iran/Turkey coalition have reach a boiling point, which could easily lead to the War of Gog and Magog cited in Bible prophesy—whereby this nefarious coalition attacks Israel, and America, sadly, does not come to Israel’s aid.

Moreover, if one looks at all of the countries around the world whose people are in revolt against their government—including France, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Austria, and Australia—they begin to see that there is a worldwide effort to shut down the elite Global Cabal/Deep State that has run the world for many decades via trumped up wars and debt slavery.

As mentioned earlier, it’s tough to find real news and real facts amidst the panoply of fake news outlets that abound. So it’s good to follow vetted and honorable Patriots such as General Michael Flynn, Lt. General Tom McInerney, Attorney Lin Wood, Attorney Sidney Powell, CEO of MyPillow Mike Lindell, and Former Military Intelligence Officer Seth Keschel—all who have a reputation for honesty and candor.

These types of sources seem to suggest that the Global Cabal/Deep State pushed their Great Reset/Green New Deal plan via the pandemic, and that they have put everything in motion to have a controlled economic collapse in America—and we do see that the economy continues to deteriorate daily, with job numbers falling just as quickly.

First, the Biden administration said that inflation was transitory, yet now they are telling us that it actually will benefit us in the long run. Oh really? And then there’s the International Monetary Fund, which has doubled down and is blaming the economic destruction on the pandemic

We also see how the Global Cabal’s puppet, Biden, shut down the gas and oil pipelines while at the same time encouraging the prosperous flow of gas and oil from the pipelines of other countries, opened the border to all sorts of riff raff and drugs with no thought to our economy or our people, and told us to get used to inflation—in essence, to stop whining, as some in the world have it worse. All this as food and gas and commodity prices continue to skyrocket.

We the People are onto their plan, however. And these monster will be held accountable, as Americans unite for the causes of freedom of religion and freedom to live as we so choose.

These trusted sources noted earlier also tell us that the United States has been infiltrated from within, rather than via invasion, by a Communist/Marxist regime that seeks to ‘whittle America down to size,’ thus allowing for a one-world global government, with an autocratic-type rule. Anyone seeing the fruition of Bible prophecy in this regard?

We knew from Scripture what was going to happen on the world stage, but now we are finding out exactly how it is going to happen. It also looks like the U. S. Military was infiltrated to some extent—and we see this in interviews such as the one with the very ‘Woke’ General Mark Milley. Thus, we apparently no longer have a united Military in America.

Additionally, the evil black hats are attempting to get control of our guns in America, as they use the Michigan shooting as their latest reason. This Global Cabal actually is trying to lock down the entire world because people are not complying with their mandates—and there are even some countries resorting to force, such as is the case in Australia.

But the recent statewide elections in the United States told us that here in this country, the independent voters—those who many times decide elections—have woken up to the scheming of the Cabal. And they are pushing back and removing those who are pushing the Deep State plan.

In terms of the January 6th Capitol incident, where the Cabal has punished beyond belief anyone who was simply in attendance and labeled them a domestic terrorist, the Cabal’s and corrupt media’s narrative is falling apart. Keep a close eye on Steve Bannon, their most recent foolhardy arrest, as he is not one to go quietly into the night. Indeed, he is now pushing discovery and wants all documents—which ultimately will show the devious setup that January 6th actually was—a setup perpetrated by the black hats themselves. Trump already told us that this would be exposed, just like the Russia hoax.

We also saw the mass hysteria promoted by the Deep State on the new Covid variant, Omicron. Now we find that although the variant is in 38 countries, no deaths have been report—and so this new variant obviously is not at all what the Cabal would have us believe. They push propaganda science, but the people are now seeing what is going on—and are questioning the quack science and asking for real scientific proof.

Essentially, all of these happenings point vigorously to the fact that we are in World War III. But it is not a ‘conventional weapons and fighting’ type of war. Rather, it is an information war. And whoever can control the airwaves will be the one to win this war.

The truth is that the world has been run by approximately one million Satanists for many/many decades. Yes, these people do worship Satan—or Moloch or Baal, some type of a derivative of Satan. This elite Global Cabal controls the very top levels of government in most Western countries, which is why they’ve been so hard to root out.

These Luciferians also had plans of depopulation for the world. Former U. S. Asst. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing Catherine Austin Fitts has put out numerous interviews and videos on this assertion. She attests to knowing several members of the Global Cabal/Deep State, which she says also promotes trans-humanism and artificial intelligence in place of natural human beings!

What is trans-humanism? It is the idea that humans should transcend their regular/current natural state, with its limitations, via the use of technology—that humans should embrace self-directed human evolution. Ms. Fitts said that when talking with one of these Cabal members, he looked her squarely in the eye and said, “Honey, you don’t understand. We don’t need you humans anymore. We have robots.”

These worldwide Deep State people do not value human life, and do not believe that life is God-ordained. Their God is Satan. And it also should be noted that these evil reprobates have been more difficult to remove from power than had been anticipated. Thus, it’s taking a bit longer than what the white hats had planned.

Now, everyone needs to do their own research and find their own trusted sources—as the main stream media has been corrupted for some time now. But that said, the credible sources such as the ones listed earlier in this article do tell us quite adamantly that there is a faction of United States Military, Asian elders, and benevolent European nobility who are doing all that they can to remove this evil Global Cabal from the face of the earth—and this group of courageous white hats are winning!

Trump’s Space Force and United States intelligence is no small part of this brilliant strategy, and we saw that with the recent shutdown of 75 percent of worldwide social media. It looks like Trump was perhaps showing the Cabal that he has the technology to wipe them off of the map entirely, even right down to the server level. Facebook, for example, completely disappeared from the server, including its domain address, for several hours.

Trump also has had some very interesting messages on Telegram. Recently, he posted “Never Bet Against The President” on top of a photo of himself sitting on a mighty throne, with the U. S. flag behind him and a large sword in his right hand. Trump also posted “We the People from every single country have come together and formed the biggest patriot freedom movement in the history of the world!!! We are One!!! And We will Win!!!” And then more recently, we saw Trump’s ever-cryptic “I’ll be back in the White House soon.”

Another interesting moment occurred on a recent interview of the President by Mark Levin on Fox News, where Trump unabashedly came right out and said that the November, 2020 election was rigged.

Now, it’s interesting to note that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. also has been a brave warrior with regard to bringing this nefarious Global Cabal/Deep State to its knees. He recently published a book entitled The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health.

In his book, Kennedy builds a case against the U. S. government intelligence agencies as having scripted the entire reaction to the Covid virus ahead of time. These intelligence agencies were involved in the gain of function funding in Wuhan, according to Kennedy, and also had very odd partnerships with the Chinese military scientists.

The hardcover also relates how it was these agencies, particularly the CIA, that conspired with Fauci to use the pandemic as a pretense to enact totalitarian controls and obliterate the Bill of Rights, not only in America, but also in democracies across the world!

Kennedy also says in his book that the aim of the ongoing pandemic is to “get people to be locked in under house arrest and induce a condition that is known as Stockholm syndrome, which makes people grateful to their captors and believing in them that the only way to survive, the only way out of the crisis, is total obedience to the commands of the captor.”

Bill Gates is also mentioned in this book. Kennedy says that a pivotal moment took place in the year 2000, at which time Gates and Fauci “shook hands in the living room of Gate’s $87 million mansion… for a partnership to vaccinate the whole world by the year 2020.”

Let that settle in.

Yes, there are so many different facets to this global informational war. Yet it looks like the Deep State is on their last drying, fetid gasp of air.

The evil ones are in the process of pushing their false information one last time, but the coalition of White Hats are countering ever desperate move that they make. Exactly when the Global Cabal/Deep State will run out of money is hard to say, but it does look like they are close to that point, as China has cut off all funding. Thus, they will not be unable to scam We the People any longer.

Indeed the Cabal is terrified, as they are realizing that the people are no longer controlled by their narrative, and that the people are talking amongst themselves. Time is ticking down, as the bad actors plan their next move, trying anything and everything to stay in power. They are truly circling their wagons around the drain.

But on the White Hat offensive, countermeasures are in place. Make no mistake about it…this will not end well for the Global Cabal/Deep State.

In terms of the Biden administration, they are as unpopular as can be, and there are even reports now surfacing of a great deal of infighting. Some are speculating that Biden may step down, as it’s clear that his cognitive abilities are getting weaker and weaker every day.

And that’s not the only thing that is weak. Biden’s stand on the world stage remains extremely tepid at best. United States officials are now saying that an attack on Ukraine by Russia is imminent—while we also know that China continues to build up its military and space warfare techniques. This of course after the horrible Biden debacle in Afghanistan, where Americans still are pleading to be rescued.

There certainly isn’t much time remaining to straighten out a flailing America. Will God step in with a Trump reinstatement? We know that it is God who appoints the leaders of nations. Or will the Lord Jesus rapture up His people, those who Believe in Him, and let the Devil have a bit more playtime on earth? Playtime that will only quickly culminate in a seven-year period of God’s wrath against the unbelievers on earth, as we see in Matthew 24:21: “For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be.”

Whatever the outcome, it’s obvious that our Creator is revealing to all on this planet the widespread evil that has been hidden for so long. And Believers in Christ know that Almighty God will not be mocked. In His timing, Justice will be served.

Those who plot and scheme in such a mad frenzy against God, who think of themselves as the ultimate authority, need to be shown Psalm 2:4, and they need to exhibit wisdom and to take this ominous verse to heart: “He who sits in the heavens shall laugh; The Lord shall hold them in derision.”

These evil ones conspire to their own tragic peril. They obviously do not realize that although God will strive with their evil debauchery for a time, He will not be mocked. Vengeance is Almighty God’s, and His alone.

Truly, nothing can stop what is coming!!