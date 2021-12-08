High-Level Sony Executive Fired After Being Filmed In Pedophile Sting Video Attempting To Meet Underage Boy For Sex, Reports Say

People v. Preds showed up outside of a house in San Diego with video cameras to record an encounter with alleged predator, George Cacioppo, now former Senior Vice President of Engineering at Sony which they then posted on their YouTube channel. Despite no formal charges being filed, the sting video was damning enough to Cacioppo’s employer that they have fired him. Photo from People v. Preds (left) and Cacioppo’s LinkedIn profile.

SAN DIEGO, CA – A high-raking executive at Sony Corp. has been terminated from his job after being accused of attempting to meet up with an underage boy he met online for sex – who, in reality, was a vigilante undercover journalist.

People v. Preds runs amateur pedophilia “sting” operations in which decoys pose as underage children during internet chats with suspected sexual predators. When the time for the meeting comes, People v. Preds members show up with video cameras to record the encounter with the alleged predator, which they then post on their YouTube channel.

People v. Preds most recently featured a meeting with George Cacioppo, Sony’s Senior Vice President of Engineering with the company’s Playstation Network, where he has worked for eight years according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cacioppo, 64, allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with a 15 year-old boy for a sexual encounter, according to a video that People v. Preds’s posted on December 3.

In the video, Cacioppo – who allegedly tried to set up a meeting with the boy at 4:30 a.m. – is met by the People v. Preds cameraman while standing outside of a house in San Diego while wearing a black PlayStation 5 T-shirt. The cameraman refers to Cacioppo as “Jeff” and asks him who he is there to meet.

“We can have a conversation or I can call the cops,” the cameraman says to Cacioppo, who proceeds to walk into the house he had been standing in front of and closes the door.

According to CNET, who have reportedly reviewed the online chat logs that lead to the meeting, Cacioppo had first made contact with the decoy via a dating app for gay, bi, and transgender people known as Grindr, where they exchanged pictures and arranged a meeting at his address for sex. CNET reported that Cacioppo had told the decoy to call him “Jeff.”

Cacioppo has not yet been charged with any crime, although a spokesman for the San Diego Police Department, Adam Sharki, has confirmed that “there is an active investigation being led by the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC).”

However, despite no formal charges being filed, the sting video was damning enough to Cacioppo’s employer that they have reportedly fired him.

“We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been terminated from employment,” Sony said Sunday in a statement.