CrimeLocalSociety

Brooksville Man Charged in Cigarette Theft Spree; Eight Counts Of Retail Theft, One Count Of Unlawful Possession Of Personal Identification

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Johnathon Roderick
According to authorities, Johnathon Roderick, 29 was charged with eight counts of retail theft and one count of unlawful possession of personal identification. Roderick was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $9,000 bond.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On November 11, 2021, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Circle K gas station located at 3275 Broad Street in reference to the theft of cigarettes. An investigation revealed an unknown white male requested to purchase a carton of cigarettes from the clerk. The clerk placed the carton of cigarettes on the counter. The suspect then requested an additional item that was located behind the clerk. When the clerk turned to retrieve the item, the suspect had grabbed the carton of cigarettes on the counter and fled.

Similar thefts of a single carton of cigarettes were reported between November 12, and December 2, at seven other businesses. The stolen cigarettes from all eight businesses were valued at $638. During the investigation, a clerk at one of the businesses was able to identify the suspect as Johnathon Roderick, 29. Roderick was positively identified using video surveillance from all eight businesses.

Detectives responded to a residence in Ridge Manor where Roderick was known to stay. The homeowner gave detectives permission to search the areas where Roderick frequented and found a stolen social security card with items belonging to Roderick. Clothing was also located that was worn by Roderick during some of the thefts.

Detectives then proceeded to a residence on Young Street in Brooksville where Roderick was believed to be currently staying. A vehicle used in one of the thefts was found parked at the residence. Roderick was located inside the residence where he was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with eight counts of retail theft and one count of unlawful possession of personal identification. Roderick was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where he is being held in lieu of a $9,000 bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

NYC Mayor Imposes Vaccination Mandate on All Private…

Christopher Boyle

Lee County Deputies Recover Puppy Stolen from Fort Myers…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Pedestrian Dies One Day After Being Run Over In Oakland Park

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,545