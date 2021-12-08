CrimePoliticsU.S. News

Attorney for January 6th Defendants Claims Undercover Feds Incited Riot, Handed Out Weapons at the U.S. Capitol – “Clearly Entrapment”

By Christopher Boyle
Attorney Joseph McBride
Attorney Joseph McBride claims undercover law enforcement incited the riot and handed out weapons to the mob of protestors and that the Justice Department possesses video evidence confirming the existence of these individuals, and called for the government to “unmask” the videos to allow the public to “see the truth.” File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney Joseph McBride, who is representing individuals accused of participating in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was a guest on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson show on Monday evening, and made allegations that undercover law enforcement had incited the riot, even going so far as to hand out weapons to the mob.

McBride claimed that the Justice Department is concealing evidence that shows federal agents encouraging the riot and Capitol Police attacking riot participants.

“After months of investigation, these people still have not been charged” he said. “We have multiple people on the ground, more in particular that we have identified. Let me call one of these people out. Somebody who was tagged on the internet by sedition-hunters as ‘Red-faced 45.’”


“This is a person who is dressed in Trump gear and MAGA gear,” McBride continued. “He is covered in red from head to toe — his face is painted MAGA red. He has a Trump hat on. Yet, he is clearly a law enforcement officer. He interacts in uniformed personnel, he interacts with agents in the crowd, he passes out weapons, sledgehammers, poles, mace, some of those things come into contact with protesters who have subsequently been charged with possessing dangerous weapons at the Capitol. That is clearly entrapment. The government is creating conditions of dangerousness. And entrapping the members of the crowd to possess weapons and possibly use them for reasons that we cannot comprehend.”

Carlson wondered if facial recognition technology could be used to identify the alleged undercover federal agents that McBride claimed – without citing evidence – were in the crowd that day. However, McBride claimed that the Justice Department possesses video evidence confirming the existence of these individuals, and called for the government to “unmask” the videos to allow the public to “see the truth.”

“I filed the motion this week asking for the unmasking of these videos. That motion was joined by ‘The New York Times’ in a 16-point press conglomerate,” he said. “They signed on and said you know it, we want to see the truth about what happened as well — the police brutality that took place inside of that tunnel is objectionable. There was one woman in particular who was wearing a red MAGA hat who was beaten within an inch of her life. Ashli Babbitt was murdered on national TV and nobody has said nothing.”

“The truth is going to come out. They cannot stop it,” McBride continued. “That is why we are asking for the government and for the judge, quite frankly, to release these tapes and let the chips fall where they may. Let the public and let the media objectively look at the evidence here and make a decision about what really happened that day.”

