Attorney for January 6th Defendants Claims Undercover Feds Incited Riot, Handed Out Weapons at the U.S. Capitol – “Clearly Entrapment”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Attorney Joseph McBride claims undercover law enforcement incited the riot and handed out weapons to the mob of protestors and that the Justice Department possesses video evidence confirming the existence of these individuals, and called for the government to “unmask” the videos to allow the public to “see the truth.” File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney Joseph McBride, who is representing individuals accused of participating in the January 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, was a guest on Fox News’ Tucker Carlson show on Monday evening, and made allegations that undercover law enforcement had incited the riot, even going so far as to hand out weapons to the mob.

McBride claimed that the Justice Department is concealing evidence that shows federal agents encouraging the riot and Capitol Police attacking riot participants.

“After months of investigation, these people still have not been charged” he said. “We have multiple people on the ground, more in particular that we have identified. Let me call one of these people out. Somebody who was tagged on the internet by sedition-hunters as ‘Red-faced 45.’”

Joseph McBride told Fox News host @TuckerCarlson ​on Monday that he had filed a motion in court "asking for the unmasking of these videos."



"The truth is going to come out," McBride said. "They cannot stop it."https://t.co/HQF3Njw3rx — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 7, 2021



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“This is a person who is dressed in Trump gear and MAGA gear,” McBride continued. “He is covered in red from head to toe — his face is painted MAGA red. He has a Trump hat on. Yet, he is clearly a law enforcement officer. He interacts in uniformed personnel, he interacts with agents in the crowd, he passes out weapons, sledgehammers, poles, mace, some of those things come into contact with protesters who have subsequently been charged with possessing dangerous weapons at the Capitol. That is clearly entrapment. The government is creating conditions of dangerousness. And entrapping the members of the crowd to possess weapons and possibly use them for reasons that we cannot comprehend.”

Carlson wondered if facial recognition technology could be used to identify the alleged undercover federal agents that McBride claimed – without citing evidence – were in the crowd that day. However, McBride claimed that the Justice Department possesses video evidence confirming the existence of these individuals, and called for the government to “unmask” the videos to allow the public to “see the truth.”

“I filed the motion this week asking for the unmasking of these videos. That motion was joined by ‘The New York Times’ in a 16-point press conglomerate,” he said. “They signed on and said you know it, we want to see the truth about what happened as well — the police brutality that took place inside of that tunnel is objectionable. There was one woman in particular who was wearing a red MAGA hat who was beaten within an inch of her life. Ashli Babbitt was murdered on national TV and nobody has said nothing.”