Sheriff’s Intelligence Units Assist In Round-Up of Trailer Park Arrests In Brookville; Both Tall Oaks Villages and Grove Mobile Home Park

BROOKSVILLE, FL – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office Intelligence Unit assisted Monday with the arrest of five individuals wanted on a variety of charges. Detectives in the Intelligence Unit assisted District 1 with locating two individuals wanted for questioning in an active investigation and who had active warrants for Organized Fraud and Theft. The suspects were located at the Grove Mobile Home Park on Broad Street.

According to authorities, Steven Slattery, 36, and Amber Durey, 35, were arrested at the scene without incident. Slattery’s bond was set at $40,000, while Durey’s bond was set at $27,000. While in the process of arresting the suspects, detectives were approached by an individual who reported another wanted person was currently staying at the mobile home park. James Morrow, 25, who was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear on narcotics charges, was located inside a residence at the mobile home park. Morrow was arrested without incident and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

Austin Rhinesmith, 21, who was wanted for a sex offender violation. Dezem Flannagan, 27, was found hiding under a bed in a residence at the Tall Oaks Village Mobile Home Park in Brooksville.

Intelligence Unit detectives then assisted with locating Austin Rhinesmith, 21, who was wanted for a sex offender violation. Investigation revealed Rhinesmith had failed to register his transient status within 30 days and was arrested at the Sheriff’s Office in Brooksville. He is being held without bond.



The fifth individual was arrested at the Tall Oaks Village Mobile Home Park in Brooksville. Intelligence Unit detectives located a vehicle parked at a residence in the mobile home park that fled from detectives on Thursday, December 2. Detectives were given permission to search the residence where the vehicle was located and found Dezem Flannagan, 27, hiding under a bed. Flannagan was arrested on active warrants for grand theft auto. He is being held without bond.