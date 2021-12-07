CrimeLocalSociety

Pedestrian Dies One Day After Being Run Over In Oakland Park

By Joe Mcdermott
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
As a black 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck driven by Odonel Caty, 47, of Fort Lauderdale, prepared to exit a parking lot, a pedestrian walked on the sidewalk and into the vehicle’s path. As a result, the Dodge Ram struck the victim, knocked him to the ground and ran him over. 

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A man was pronounced deceased a day after being struck by a vehicle in Oakland Park, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. 

According to detectives, at approximately 2:48 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, Odonel Caty, 47, of Fort Lauderdale was in a black 2015 Dodge Ram pick-up truck at a business near the 3100 block of Northwest Ninth Avenue in Oakland Park. As Caty prepared to exit the parking lot westbound onto Oakland Park Boulevard, a pedestrian proceeded to walk eastbound on the sidewalk and into the vehicle’s path. As a result, the Dodge Ram struck the victim, knocked him to the ground and ran him over. 

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Oakland Park Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. The driver of the Dodge remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation. Detectives say excessive speed is not considered a factor in this crash and investigation continues. The name of the adult male victim was withheld via Marsy’s Law.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

