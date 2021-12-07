Miami Detectives Looking for Woman Beaten And Dragged Into White Honda Civic That Fled Scene

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, South District, General Investigation Unit is searching for a female that was taken against her will. According to investigators, on Tuesday, December 7, at approximately 12:30 a.m., a victim, Andreae Lloyd, 27, was at work as a caretaker at a SW 285 Terrace residence when a male knocked on the door. The victim opened the door, and the subject began to beat her repeatedly. He then dragged her into a white Honda Civic with tag Y650DL and drove away from the scene.

Detectives did not know of the incident until a co-worker arrived in the morning and noticed the victim was missing. Detectives are now searching for the abducted woman and the investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.