Lee County Deputies Recover Puppy Stolen from Fort Myers Petland; Charge Two with Grand Theft of Dachshund Valued At $6,299

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Arrest
FORT MYERS, FL – On December 5, 2021, Lee County West District deputies responded to the Petland Pet Store, located at 7091 College Parkway, after a male Dachshund puppy was reported stolen. The puppy was valued at $6,299.99. Due to the nature of the investigation, West District Criminal Investigations Division responded and obtained store surveillance footage that depicted three suspects removing the puppy from his pen and leaving without paying.

Utilizing the footage, detectives worked with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to solicit information from the public. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers fielded numerous tips, and in coordination with detectives, identified two suspects, Ashley Camallery, 19, of Cape Coral and a 14 year old juvenile named Zoe.

Detectives made contact with both Camallery and Fulham and confirmed their involvement in the theft. The puppy was recovered by West and North District detectives at Fulham’s residence located on Tolles Drive in North Fort Myers. The puppy was then brought back to the store. Detectives arrested Ashley Camallery and Zoe for grand theft.


The girls full name was included in the report, as well as posted on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office social media pages however, it was redacted from this report by The Published Reporter editors due to her age.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

