Lee County Deputies Recover Puppy Stolen from Fort Myers Petland; Charge Two with Grand Theft of Dachshund Valued At $6,299

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers fielded numerous tips, and in coordination with detectives, identified two suspects, Ashley Camallery, 19, of Cape Coral and a 14 year old juvenile named Zoe who were both charged with grand theft.

FORT MYERS, FL – On December 5, 2021, Lee County West District deputies responded to the Petland Pet Store, located at 7091 College Parkway, after a male Dachshund puppy was reported stolen. The puppy was valued at $6,299.99. Due to the nature of the investigation, West District Criminal Investigations Division responded and obtained store surveillance footage that depicted three suspects removing the puppy from his pen and leaving without paying.

Utilizing the footage, detectives worked with Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers to solicit information from the public. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers fielded numerous tips, and in coordination with detectives, identified two suspects, Ashley Camallery, 19, of Cape Coral and a 14 year old juvenile named Zoe.

The male Dachshund puppy was valued at $6,299.99.

Detectives made contact with both Camallery and Fulham and confirmed their involvement in the theft. The puppy was recovered by West and North District detectives at Fulham’s residence located on Tolles Drive in North Fort Myers. The puppy was then brought back to the store. Detectives arrested Ashley Camallery and Zoe for grand theft.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



The girls full name was included in the report, as well as posted on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office social media pages however, it was redacted from this report by The Published Reporter editors due to her age.