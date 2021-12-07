GOP Rep. Devin Nunes Quitting U.S. Congress to Join Trump Media & Technology Group as Chief Executive Officer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In his final days in office, President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) during a private ceremony at the White House in January 2021. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.

PALM BEACH, FL – The Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), a new technology and media venture started by former President Donald Trump, has announced that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) will be resigning from Congress next month to join the firm as its Chief Operating Officer (CEO).

Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee and one of Trump’s most steadfast supporters, will start as TMTG’s CEO in January 2021, according to a press release issued by the firm, despite the self-professed dairy farmer not having any documented experience in the technology industry or as a corporate executive.

“The time has come to reopen the Internet and allow for the free flow of ideas and expression without censorship,” Nunes, 48, said in the press release. “The United States of America made the dream of the Internet a reality and it will be an American company that restores the dream. I’m humbled and honored President Trump has asked me to lead the mission and the world class team that will deliver on this promise.”

In the press release, Trump was quoted as saying that he felt wholeheartedly that Nunes was the right man to head up TMTG.



“Congressman Devin Nunes is a fighter and a leader. He will make an excellent CEO of TMTG,” Trump said. “Devin understands that we must stop the liberal media and Big Tech from destroying the freedoms that make America great. America is ready for TRUTH Social and the end to censorship and political discrimination.”

Originally announced in October, TMTG’s upcoming social media platform, dubbed “TruthSocial,” will “provide an outlet that encourages open global conversation without discrimination against political ideology.” In addition, the company is slated to also launch “TMTG+” at some point in the future, which will be a streaming video-on-demand service that will offer podcasts, news, and entertainment.

“Nunes…will begin his new role as Chief Executive Officer of TMTG in January 2022,” said Trump Media & Technology Group.



In his final days in office, President Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Nunes during a private ceremony at the White House in January 2021.

Nunes has represented California’s 22nd congressional district since 2003.