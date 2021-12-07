FORCE: Florida AG Moody Proactively Battles Mob Thefts With First In Nation Database for “Smash-and-Grab” Retail Thieves

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Attorney General Moody visited the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with law enforcement leaders, state attorneys, and business leaders to announce a new crime-fighting tool, called the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange, in an effort to stop organized retail theft operations in Florida. Photo: FL Attorney General Ashley Moody / YouTube

TALLAHASSEE, FL – Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is taking aim at organized bans of so-called “smash-and-grab” retail thieves by launching a database intended to help retailers stay steps ahead of the theft mobs before they become organized. Moody unveiled the database earlier this month.

Called the TREUTH Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange (T-FORCE), the first-in-the-nation database will let retailers share information about theft trends, suspects and organized theft rings already operating in the state with each other and with law enforcement agencies and prosecutors statewide. It will also help retailers share information about the kinds of items that have been stolen, and pinpoint the geographic location where the thefts have taken place.

AG Moody announces state-wide task force targeting organized retail crime https://t.co/WAOl996K1V pic.twitter.com/zke4wP1Z1c — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) December 2, 2021

Moody said that the information exchange is intended to help Florida retailers be collectively proactive against high-profile “smash-and -grab” thefts that are taking place at neighborhood and high-end stores in Chicago, San Francisco and New York.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“We are seeing lawlessness and out-of-control mobs preying on businesses and consumers in major cities outside of Florida, and we will not allow these crime sprees to harm Floridians or our retailers,” she said. “While we have done a good job of catching and prosecuting major retail theft rings in Florida, the threat is growing, and we must evolve with it.”

Florida Retail Federation Operated along with the Attorney General’s Office will operate the database which is available by invitation to retailers and law enforcement agencies that complete specialized training.

Excited to launch the Florida Organized Retail Crime Exchange—FORCE.



FORCE is a statewide task force & interactive database bridging the gaps between LEOs, prosecutors and retailers to help identify trends and stop organized retail crime throughout Florida. pic.twitter.com/sr7xxrzDGi — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) December 2, 2021

In addition to the database, Moody announced the launch of the FORCE task force. Composed of law enforcement personnel, prosecutors and retailers that will meet regularly to discuss trends, share criminal intelligence and coordinate investigations.

According to the National Retail Federation, organized retail theft costs businesses in Florida and across the U.S. an estimated $30 billion annually.