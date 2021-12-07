COPS: Four Michigan “Fraudsters” Busted for Organized Fraud at Central Florida Walmart Stores

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

From left, Synczre Dyson, 19, Marionte Nappier, 17, Laron Hall, 16, and Dedric Willis-Jackson, 19, were all arrested on multiple counts of organized fraud; a felony charge. Police say the four ‘fraudsters’ collectively had over $10,000 in cash and multiple transaction receipts from various Walmart locations.

OCALA, FL – On Sunday, December 5, 2021, Ocala Police Officers responded to the Walmart located on 2600 SW 19th Avenue Rd, to investigate a fraud involving four subjects. Police say Dedric Willis-Jackson, 19, Synczre Dyson, 19, Marionte Nappier, 17, and Laron Hall, 16, conducted a confusion scheme with multiple register clerks, fraudulently obtaining $3,500 cash in the process.



When officers arrived, the fraudsters had left. Store staff told the officer that the culprits went to different cashiers, made multiple transactions, and verbally manipulated the cashiers into entering data on the registers that would result in the suspects receiving cashback fraudulently. The fraudsters were also caught on surveillance video.



Ocala Police later found the suspects vehicle at another Walmart, located at 4980 E. Silver Springs Blvd. In the vehicle were five subjects. All were detained and a Detective arrested the four on multiple counts of organized fraud; a felony charge. The fifth subject in the vehicle, a minor, was not charged with organized fraud. The four fraudsters collectively had over $10,000 in cash and multiple transaction receipts from various Walmart locations.

According to charging affidavits, the suspects modus operandi would be to ‘systematically’ approach a register with a small item such as a candy bar and tell the cashier that they would be using some sort of a ‘Military Debit Card’ that would allow cash back so long as they entered the transaction a certain way and instructed the cashier on how to push a certain button ‘Other Amount’ to open the register and give them the cash back. A cashier interviewed by detectives stated their continual demands for cash back caused confusion and a ‘loss of focus’ adding that they did not realize they were being scammed..

All of the arrestees were from Michigan. This case is still under investigation.